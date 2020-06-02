Area law enforcement staying positive amid national turmoil

Members of law enforcement are “in the limelight now more than ever,” and “need to be aware of our actions,” Wemhoff said.

“As with any profession, there always seems to be those individuals whose negative actions result in negative consequences for the vast majority of others in their profession, who do practice proper sound judgment. Regarding the protests, I not only respect a person's right to their opinion, but also their lawful right to peacefully protest ... However, when a protest turns into a riot, I feel it loses the purpose for which it was intended."

Many of the peaceful protests across the country have turned into riots. At least five Midwesterners have been killed by guns fired into crowds of protesters. None of those deaths have been linked to the police.

In Omaha, a 22-year-old man, James Scurlock, was shot and killed Saturday during a protest in the Old Market and downtown areas of the city. On Sunday, the City of Omaha implemented an 8 p.m. curfew in response to Scurlock’s death.Lincoln also imposed a citywide curfew for the second night in a row on Monday - Monday's curfew began at 9 p.m. (an hour later than the 8 p.m. curfew police and sheriff's deputies enforced Sunday night) and runs through 6 a.m. Tuesday.