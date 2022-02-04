Area libraries receive internship grants

Certain area libraries will have extra help this summer through internship grants from the Nebraska Library Commission.

Thirty public libraries in Nebraska are receiving funds to hire student interns who will learn about library work while shadowing staff, assisting with day-to-day operations and implementing projects. A total of $34,040 has been awarded for the program, according to a Nebraska Library Commission press release.

The Columbus Public Library has been selected to receive funds, along with other libraries in the Platte County area, including the Shelby Community Library in Polk County, Rising City Community Library in Butler County and the Clarkson Public Library in Colfax County.

Shelby Community Library Director Laura Alt noted the program has been going on for several years.

“In the state of Nebraska, there is a shortage of librarians for school libraries and for public libraries,” Alt said. “They're going to learn how to do everything there is. If they're interested in someday maybe being a librarian, they'll have a good taste of what actually happens.”

Librarians do more than check books in and out, Alt said. For example, she added, work also includes preparing the books for circulation, such as logging items in the online catalog, placing the protective cover on books and putting the tags on the spines so the books can be easily identified and located.

“We have a couple of field trips planned for them, (including) to go to the Polk County Library Association meeting where every library gets together and I want them to see that what goes on there,” Alt said, adding that the intern will also attend a Polk County Board of Commissioner’s meeting where library officials will talk budget matters.

Alt said the Shelby library will be hiring one intern, who can earn a total of $1,000. She added that libraries could choose hiring two interns at $500 each or one intern for $1,000. The internship would be a summer position.

Alt noted that she is planning on being lenient with scheduling, such as if the intern would also be involved in a summer camp. She said the facility had received the same grant last year, so she was surprised Shelby was selected again in 2022.

“We're a small town of only 700 people here in Shelby. And so it's amazing that we are able to get that grant,” Alt said.

At the Rising City Community Library, the help will be greatly needed, according to Director Melissa Praught.

“Last year was our first year having a computerized system everything was logged by hand on paper before. So I'm still working on getting books put into our system,” Praught said. “I'm going to be really happy to just have that help. …I'm also hoping to have someone with us during summer reading programs so that we can have some extra hands on with the kids.”

Praught noted the library received the computerized system about 18 months ago, but implementing it has been a slower process due to her only being with the facility for a year.

“Right now I believe I have 1,100 entered in. And I've got part of one section and all the kids section left to do,” Praught said, adding that she is also hoping that the intern will be able to assist with their summer reading program.

“I'm planning to have the applications out within about a month and then I'll have the deadline probably four to six weeks after that,” Praught said.

In addition to the previously mentioned activities, interns can also participate in bilingual story time, STEAM programming and crafts, maintaining and assisting with makerspace, updating the library’s community needs response plan, enhancing social media presence, newspaper digitization and many others.

“The internships are a great opportunity for students to get involved in library work,” Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner said in a provided statement. “Beyond earning money and gaining valuable work experience, the student is exposed to the broad range of library services and programming. Internships provide an opportunity for the student to view the library as a viable and satisfying career choice. In addition, interns bring a fresh perspective and their own unique talents to the library.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

