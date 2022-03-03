Area libraries receive youth grants

From summer reading programs to new furniture and LEGO clubs, several area libraries will be utilizing grants for youth-centered projects.

The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded $115,466 in Youth Grants for Excellence funding to 78 libraries throughout the state. The purpose of the grants are to encourage creativity in young people, according to a Nebraska Library Commission press release.

Facilities receiving grants in the Columbus area include the Columbus Public Library, $844 for educational programs; and the Genoa Public Library, $365.

Genoa Library Director Tammy Johnson said their grant will benefit the facility’s summer reading program.

“Our theme this year is camping, and we are using them for outdoor games for the kids have during the summer program,” Johnson said. “They will later then be available for patrons to check out.”

In nearby Butler County, the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City has received $1,800 for new furniture for the facility’s young adult area.

“The furniture that we have is furniture that's been in other areas of the library,” Hruska Library Director Kay Schmid said. “We’re getting brand new items back there and they're all very easy to keep clean that you can wipe things off and easy to move and recreate the area. So we'll get a lot of use out of it.”

Schmid said that the new furniture was in the process of being selected and ordered.

“Hopefully by spring we will have it in place,” she added. “For sure by early summer I would think, just depending on how easy it is to get those items we ordered.”

Also in Butler County, the Rising City Community Library has received $1,141 for “three enrichment and exposure times,” according to the press release.

The Schuyler Public Library in Colfax County has been awarded $800 for a new program called "Hey, I’m An Author."

Schuyler Library Assistant Director Mike Rea said the funds will be used to purchase My Comic Book kits that will allow patrons to create their own comic books. The kits would allow young aspiring authors to create characters, develop a plot and choose the story’s setting.

Each kit includes an illustrated quick start guide, blank book pages, washable markers, a post-paid envelope and an order form, Rea said, and children can use the pages to write and illustrate their own story, then scan and upload it to the provided website or mail their pages with the order form. The kits include the cost of processing and printing one book.

The library will host a comic book workshop with artist Dylan Jacobson, who would provide instruction and assistance to the program’s participants. Rea said the facility will determine who gets the kits by having the aspiring authors submit a small sample of their work. Participants who complete their comic books will have their work unveiled at a reception at the library and the book would also be on display.

Elsewhere in Colfax County, the Leigh Public Library has received $333, which will be used to form and implement a LEGO club for children aged 8 to 15.

Funding for Youth Grants for Excellence was provided by American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The Nebraska Library Commission received a total of $2,422,166, with a portion of the money being allocated for the youth grants.

Other projects that utilize this funding include coding clubs, STEAM programing and materials, book club activities, creative writing projects, after school programing, music and movement classes, makerspace items for children and youth and the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

