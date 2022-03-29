Area man recounts heart scare

While National Heart Month ended on Feb. 28, your heart is still here and keeping it healthy is not optional.

Douglas Kershner, vice president of lending at Bank of The Valley in Columbus, underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in November of 2021. Thankfully, through careful rehabilitation and keeping a little closer tabs on his health, he is recovering well.

In the fall of 2019, Kershner began experiencing symptoms that concerned him enough to have his heart checked. When he did, they discovered his carotid artery was plugged. The doctor cleared the blockage, but Kershner unfortunately suffered more symptoms, those of a transient ischemic attack (TIA), mainly a burning in his muscles.

“I’d sit down and rest for a bit, they’d go away, and sure enough they’d come back,” Kershner said.

Kershner underwent a quadruple bypass procedure, and has since been recovering with the help of Bryan Health’s rehab program.

“Building that back up has been my goal as long as I’ve done it, then I came back to work in January after rehab. I think they have a good program and they kind of encourage you to do a little more, go a little faster,” Kershner said.

Taylor Bender, office manager and a registered nurse (RN) at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Columbus, said the simplest ways to avoid similar circumstances are regular exercise and closely monitoring your sodium levels. If you have any symptom you even slightly suspect may be a result of heart or circulatory issues, she suggests looking into it.

“Any sort of symptom that feels out of the normal, increased chest pain, shortness of breath, swelling in the ankles or feet or feeling something that isn’t normal,” Bender said.

For Kershner, rehabilitation was a big help in getting back to his normal routine. He said the surgery took a big toll on his energy, as recovery takes a long time. He had originally tried exercising on his own, but found doing his routines at the clinic where he could be monitored helped him far more.

“What I did was I started walking a mile and a half there and I’d ride a bike for a mile and a half, then I’d do some light weight lifting. Your muscles are really atrophied after sitting there,” Kershner said

Kershner also quit smoking and has been watching his sodium more closely and was able to return to work relatively soon following his surgery.

“You don’t get to 100% better right away, I think I’m 75-80% but that’s a lot better than prior to the surgery,” Kershner said.

Bender also recommended regularly having blood work done, keeping up to date on your internal nationalized ratio (INR) and cholesterol levels, and that if you have any symptoms or concerns to speak to your physician as soon as possible.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

