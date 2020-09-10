Area nonprofits earn grants for adult education

Centro Hispano and Platte Valley Literacy Association have received grants to help support adult education programming in the Columbus area.
First National Bank of Omaha has awarded both organizations $5,000 each. A press release from the bank states that $5,000 had also been awarded to Proteus Inc. in Columbus for financial literary courses for farmworkers, but the Telegram was unable to find a contact for that organization by press time Wednesday.
Karina Perez, executive director of Centro Hispano, said the monies will be used for technology that clients may not have access to and is needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Centro Hispano is a nonprofit that aims to engage the community in civil activities and bridge the gap between different cultures; encourage community involvement and higher education among the youth; and guide a path to citizenship by providing affordable immigration services at low cost and referrals to community members.
“A good chunk of that will be laptops so that will kind of help fit that piece of the puzzle (for) the individuals in our communities who don’t have access to that. (They) will be able to get it from us,” Perez said, noting the nonprofit also has classes for people looking to get savvier when it comes to using a computer for things like creating a resume.
Financial stability is a piece of the puzzle as well, Perez said, whether it’s through employment opportunities or improving upon skills.
Centro Hispano has seen an increase in enrollment and general interest in its classes.
“With COVID-19, there’s more opportunity for individuals to work from home or (those who) have been laid off so they are at home forcefully. That allows them to take additional classes or just pick up different opportunities that may lead them to a new job,” Perez said. “So we’ll be helping fill that void there, hopefully, (by) connecting them to a new job or skill sets that could lead them to a new job.”
The Platte Valley Literacy Association also provides adult education classes, including English as a second language, GED, citizenship and computer classes.
“It’s called a workforce stability grant,” said Mary Wiegand, executive director of the Platte Valley Literacy Association. “It’s for organizations like ours that deal with low-income clients, low literacy. A lot of our clients can’t get jobs because they lack certain skills – some of them are English skills, some are computer skills.”
The grant will be used to start an employability skills class.
“Most of our students want to learn English … but they also want to learn English so that they can get a better job,” Wiegand said. “When they get (a) job, a lot of them don’t know the difficult culture. In America, we have a strong work ethic and a lot of other countries aren’t used to that. We want to teach them ..."
Skills taught include how to interact with supervisors and coworkers, as well as saving up money for an emergency such as a car repair.
“A lot of our students don’t know that because they’ve never had a job in the United States,” Wiegand said.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the association to cancel all of its in-person classes earlier this year; online classes were soon offered in place of in-person learning.
“I’d say we lost about half our students because they don’t have the right technology, they don’t have a computer,” she said.
The Community and Family Partnership provided the association with 45 laptops to give to students who were lacking needed technology to continue classes at home.
Wiegand noted the difficulty in learning another language outside of an in-person classroom.
“It’s very hard to learn English over a camera, we need that face to face,” she said. “I would say to my teachers, ‘You need to get on Zoom and just talk to them and just find out how they’re doing. They need to know that we’re still here.’”
Wiegand said there was a decrease in student attendance when classes started meeting in-person again. Currently, there are approximately 150 students enrolled, with half of those being brand new ones.
Perez noted that Centro Hispano has been lucky to receive support during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are super grateful,” Perez said. “During COVID, we are very blessed in our state to have different organizations and employers like First National Bank being active, especially in our rural communities.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
