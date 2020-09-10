Area nonprofits earn grants for adult education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centro Hispano and Platte Valley Literacy Association have received grants to help support adult education programming in the Columbus area.

First National Bank of Omaha has awarded both organizations $5,000 each. A press release from the bank states that $5,000 had also been awarded to Proteus Inc. in Columbus for financial literary courses for farmworkers, but the Telegram was unable to find a contact for that organization by press time Wednesday.

Karina Perez, executive director of Centro Hispano, said the monies will be used for technology that clients may not have access to and is needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Centro Hispano is a nonprofit that aims to engage the community in civil activities and bridge the gap between different cultures; encourage community involvement and higher education among the youth; and guide a path to citizenship by providing affordable immigration services at low cost and referrals to community members.

“A good chunk of that will be laptops so that will kind of help fit that piece of the puzzle (for) the individuals in our communities who don’t have access to that. (They) will be able to get it from us,” Perez said, noting the nonprofit also has classes for people looking to get savvier when it comes to using a computer for things like creating a resume.