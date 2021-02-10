Area residents talk COVID vaccine during East-Central clinic

“They’re very eager to receive it,” Meneses said.

Some of the tasks the National Guard help with are setting up chairs, making phone calls and logging data entry for the local system and the state system, he noted.

Other tasks include checking residents in and monitoring them for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse reactions.

“We do whatever needs to be done,” Meneses added.

At the moment, the health district is in Phase 1B, which includes those who are age 65 or older and those in critical industries, like first responders, food and agriculture and corrections workers.

ECDHD and Good Neighbor Community Health Center are collaborating on giving vaccines to those eligible, according to ECDHD.

Residents can register at vaccinate.ne.gov or call DHHS at 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Initially, for Muhle, her job went virtual via telehealth during the pandemic. Now, some clients come in the office while others remain in telehealth.