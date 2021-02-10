Area residents talk COVID vaccine during East-Central clinic

A mental health counselor. A corrections officer. A wife and her husband, who came along to make sure she would be OK.
These are some of the more than 200 people who received their COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the East-Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus.
They entered the room from the hallway, stopping at two tables pushed together at a right angle. A member of the National Guard and ECDHD Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro checked in Platte County residents.
Mindy Muhle, a mental health counselor at Embark Counseling, walked through an open brown door into a small adjoining room. She sat down on a gray chair and pushed her sleeve up. She talked through her black mask to the member of the National Guard who gave her the vaccine and then put on a Band-Aid. Muhle left the room and waited, like everyone else, for 15 minutes in spaced out chairs.
“I think it’s important to protect yourself and your community and try to get back to our old way of life,” Muhle said. “(This past year has been) different. It’s been different for everyone. Our work lives have changed, our social lives have changed.”
We can still do things, she noted, just differently.
“We still need to be able to find joy in the every day,” she added. “And take care of ourselves.”
One man, though, came to take care of another.
Jerold Kracl already had his vaccine but came along with his wife, Leona. The two live in Schuyler and have been married for 63 years.
“I thought (getting the vaccine) was the thing to do,” said Leona, who added this year has been different. “A lot less socializing.”
The shot was like any other shot, she noted. It was her first dose, and she said she’s looking forward to the second one.
“We’re hoping that this is the answer,” she added.
Jerold received his dose earlier than his wife due to his military service in the Navy post-Korean War.
“I had it. She thinks she had it,” he said, of getting COVID-19. “She never got tested … I tested positive a long time ago (on) Nov. 3.”
The virus was like a bad cold for him, he noted. He’s glad he’s feeling better now.
“I had a lot of underlying deals,” he said.
A few minutes before, Tracy Kennedy had sat in a gray chair during her lunch break from her job as a corrections officer for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s been miserable for everybody, but the sheriff is making sure everybody’s being safe,” Kennedy said.
The vaccine was not painful, she said.
“I have a very large family, so it’s just another precaution to make sure that I keep my family safe as well as the community, so it is kind of a relief,” Kennedy added. “It was really quick. Just come in and have a seat.”
Residents sat and waited in Tuesday’s clinic until Sgt. Justen Meneses of the National Guard called their name and handed them their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
So far, he said residents seem to be pretty positive about coming to get their shot.
“They’re very eager to receive it,” Meneses said.
Some of the tasks the National Guard help with are setting up chairs, making phone calls and logging data entry for the local system and the state system, he noted.
Other tasks include checking residents in and monitoring them for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse reactions.
“We do whatever needs to be done,” Meneses added.
At the moment, the health district is in Phase 1B, which includes those who are age 65 or older and those in critical industries, like first responders, food and agriculture and corrections workers.
ECDHD and Good Neighbor Community Health Center are collaborating on giving vaccines to those eligible, according to ECDHD.
Residents can register at vaccinate.ne.gov or call DHHS at 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.
Initially, for Muhle, her job went virtual via telehealth during the pandemic. Now, some clients come in the office while others remain in telehealth.
“Just trying to get back to normal, so to be able at some point go out and do the things that we were doing pre-COVID and see our family again and not question if we can see them or not,” she said. “It’s been different but different doesn’t mean bad. It’s just different.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.