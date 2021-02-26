Area rivers under careful watch

With temperatures rising and snow melting, officials say those residing alongside area rivers should remain cautious, though no significant flooding is expected.
Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said while seeing an aerial view of the Platte and Loup rivers on Tuesday no major issues had been noticed.
“The National Guard brought in … one of their helicopters to take us up and we flew the Loup and the Platte river(s),” Hofbauer said. “There’s a nice channel open from the confluence of the Platte and Loup all the way up past Monroe. From that point on, it’s iced over completely. A few open spots but the ice is showing that it’s rotting in place.”
He was unable to estimate how thick the ice had been, but noted he could tell that the ice is melting from the sunlight.
“We didn’t see a lot of standing water so we feel that the snowmelt is being absorbed into the fields, so the runoff isn’t there as we’ve had in the past. That’s another plus,” Hofbauer said.
The key is that the snow and ice are not melting at too fast of a rate and rushing into the rivers, according to National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Meteorologist Paul Fajman.
“Lucky for us, we are doing it slowly without ... (added) rain on top,” Fajman said. “We melted quite a bit of snow in the last few days, removing a lot of the snow cover.”
Because snowmelt is occurring slowly, no major issues are foreseen to take place in regards to flooding and/or ice jams, Hofbauer told the Telegram on Thursday.
“There might be some jams occurring, there may be some lowland flooding, but we don’t anticipate any significant flooding as of what we’re seeing right now,” he said.
There had been a small ice jam near Fullerton on Tuesday, Hofbauer noted, but it’s believed that has since moved downstream.
“We are seeing an increase of water level at the Genoa Highway 30 bridge river gauge and so we’re watching that to see how that affects the ice that’s currently on the river,” Hofbauer said. “We’re hoping that the channels that are there can just handle that and not move much ice.”
According to Fajman, that same area – Loup River in Genoa – saw a temporary increase in water levels.
“…We saw a rise in the river over the past day or so by about a foot but it does look like it’s leveling off right now so we may just be short of that action stage,” Fajman told the Telegram in the early afternoon on Thursday.
At 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, NWS issued a flood watch for the region, which includes Platte County. The warning on the NWS website says temperatures will continue to melt snow, which will go into the river system; that combined with thinning ice has the potential to result in ice jams. Lowlands near the Loup, Platte and Elkhorn rivers may see flooding if that occurs, the warning says.
“We’re going to keep warming over the next three days, with each being warmer than the next,” Fajman said, adding that Thursday had a forecasted high of 43 degrees with Friday potentially reaching 50 and Saturday seeing an expected high of 51.
“By Saturday, we actually really should melt probably the entire snowpack over the area – there may be some big piles left in parking lots and all that – but all that snow cover should be removed. What this will do, too, is melt all the ice in the river because our daytime highs are typically about 40 and above for consecutive days.”
Those will live along a river will need to keep an eye on the water levels and other relevant updates.
“That’s part of living along the river - is to know what’s going on,” Hofbauer said. “With the river, if you’ve got any livestock or any equipment or live there, you should be prepared just in case.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.