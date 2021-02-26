Area rivers under careful watch

Because snowmelt is occurring slowly, no major issues are foreseen to take place in regards to flooding and/or ice jams, Hofbauer told the Telegram on Thursday.

“There might be some jams occurring, there may be some lowland flooding, but we don’t anticipate any significant flooding as of what we’re seeing right now,” he said.

There had been a small ice jam near Fullerton on Tuesday, Hofbauer noted, but it’s believed that has since moved downstream.

“We are seeing an increase of water level at the Genoa Highway 30 bridge river gauge and so we’re watching that to see how that affects the ice that’s currently on the river,” Hofbauer said. “We’re hoping that the channels that are there can just handle that and not move much ice.”

According to Fajman, that same area – Loup River in Genoa – saw a temporary increase in water levels.

“…We saw a rise in the river over the past day or so by about a foot but it does look like it’s leveling off right now so we may just be short of that action stage,” Fajman told the Telegram in the early afternoon on Thursday.