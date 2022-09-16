Area school board members recognized

Editor's note: The photos were provided to the Telegram and not all board members had their photos taken.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB), Board of Directors and staff, recognized the 2022 Award of Achievement recipients during the Norfolk Area Meeting in late August.

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement. In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the Association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance.

Through the Awards of Achievement program, the following local board members were recognized at the meeting for their outstanding excellence for achieving new levels of success during the awards year.

Level 5, Columbus Public Schools, Doug Willoughby

Level 4, Lakeview Community Schools, Jeremy Sprunk

Level 6, Lakeview Community Schools, Ryan Loseke

Level 3, Newman Grove Public Schools, Becky Wallin

Level 1 & 2, Newman Grove Public Schools, Eric Stone

Level 3, Newman Grove Public Schools, Ginger Buhl-Jorgensen

Level 5, Newman Grove Public Schools, Scott Nelson

During the York Area Meeting, the following board members in the area were recognized:

Level 4, Osceola Public Schools, Anthony Mestl

Level 2, Osceola Public Schools, Daisy Naber

Level 2, Osceola Public Schools, Eric Yungdahl

Level 3 & 4, Osceola Public Schools, Jena Ockander

Level 7, Osceola Public Schools, Jennifer Boruch

Level 3, Shelby-Rising City Public Schools, Jackie Sliva

Level 4, Shelby-Rising City Public Schools, Kasey Hopwood

Board members are awarded for their advocacy efforts, participation in NASB Services and Programs, as well as attendance at NASB workshops and events. Just as board members have made a commitment to provide a quality education for students in their districts, NASB strives to provide quality resources and opportunities for its members. There are ten total levels of achievement that carry over year to year. To learn more, visit http://members.nasbonline.org/index.php/programs-services/awards-of-achievement-program