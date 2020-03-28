Area school district leaders don't rule out return to school just yet

Despite a recommendation from the State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt for schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, education officials in the Columbus area are still holding out hope that they can return to classes this spring.
Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic leaders said earlier this week that they would close down their facilities until April 30 to students, based on a recommendation by the East-Central District Health Department.
Troy Loeffelholz, superintendent of Columbus Public Schools, said that they were closely following the recommendations of public health officials when it comes down to a potential timeline for students to return to class. He acknowledged that all bets were off when it came down to what would happen if COVID-19 spread in the Columbus area, but noted he still felt that they could feasibly squeeze in the later portions of the year.
“The commissioner is making a recommendation for the entire state,” Loeffelholz said. “We’re meeting at a local level with our health department as well as our area Educational Service Unit #7 superintendents. We have made the decision to wait until April 30 as a group, with guidance from East-Central and on April 16. We would review the lay of the land and what’s happening in the community. A lot of things can change, (however.)”
Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas agrees in terms of allowing local health officials to dictate when it would be safe to come back to school.
“We have always said from the very beginning that we’re going to go from the guidance of our local health department,” Plas said. “We’re going to continue that exact same pattern of working with our local health department and using their guidance.”
Jeff Ohnoutka, president of the Scotus Central Catholic system, also agreed with his fellow school leaders in regards to listening to the advice of the experts at East Central before deciding to bring students back, in whatever form that will be.
“There’s no conflict in what the commissioner is saying,” Ohnoutka said. “We’re just giving ourselves time to keep assessing the situation as we go along.”
Whatever measure that ECDHD recommends to local districts would almost certainly be overruled if Gov. Pete Ricketts or state public health officials recommended a state-wide shutdown. Several other states have required schools to be closed for the foreseeable future, with some states closing off any kind of hope of the school year being resumed at the end.
Loeffelholz said that he wouldn’t be doing any favors to graduating seniors if he preemptively decided to close CPS for the year. Although it isn’t out of the realm of possibility, he didn’t see the need to give up hope for those students to have a real graduation experience.
“I’ve got 330 seniors sitting out there hoping for a graduation,” Loeffelholz said. “I don’t want them to lose hope that maybe we can do that someday to give them that closure that they may need before going off to college or the workforce. I don’t want to shut that door on them right now and I think all the other ESU #7 superintendents would say the same thing.”
For now, all the superintendents can do is wait and hope that things stay stable in the weeks ahead. They know that students are still supporting them through their lunch programs that have allowed them a basic meal or two each day, and they hope to be ready once the school year resumes, whenever it comes.
“We feel like, under the circumstances, things are going really well,” Plas said. “It was the first week of both packet and online education for our students, and our teachers stepped up and did some solid curriculum under our continuation of learning plan. We feel like we’re putting together a pretty solid curriculum for our students.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
