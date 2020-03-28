Area school district leaders don't rule out return to school just yet

Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas agrees in terms of allowing local health officials to dictate when it would be safe to come back to school.

“We have always said from the very beginning that we’re going to go from the guidance of our local health department,” Plas said. “We’re going to continue that exact same pattern of working with our local health department and using their guidance.”

Jeff Ohnoutka, president of the Scotus Central Catholic system, also agreed with his fellow school leaders in regards to listening to the advice of the experts at East Central before deciding to bring students back, in whatever form that will be.

“There’s no conflict in what the commissioner is saying,” Ohnoutka said. “We’re just giving ourselves time to keep assessing the situation as we go along.”

Whatever measure that ECDHD recommends to local districts would almost certainly be overruled if Gov. Pete Ricketts or state public health officials recommended a state-wide shutdown. Several other states have required schools to be closed for the foreseeable future, with some states closing off any kind of hope of the school year being resumed at the end.