Area schools excited for extension of USDA free meal programs

“I was thrilled when I found out about the extension because it allowed us to deliver good news to our students and their families,” Plas said. “During a tough school year, being able to deliver something positive felt great!”

Now there is an option for students who bring their lunch can get free food options, according to Chip Kay, director of business operations for Columbus Public Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You get free milk, free fruit and free vegetable or any combination of the three," Kay said. "For all of our students who either are going to eat at school or bring their lunch, it's all taken care of unless they choose to do the a la carte or have seconds."

USDA meals are offered during breakfast and lunch for the Columbus Public School District and will be offered when school is in session. There are exceptions for Nov. 3 (Election Day) and for Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, according to a press release.

But, students will be able to pick up Nov. 3 meals on Nov. 2 if they sign up for them on Oct. 28 and Nov. 23 and 24 meals will be available to pick up at Columbus school buildings.