Area schools excited for extension of USDA free meal programs

Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic will all be continuing their United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) free meal programs for the rest of the school year.
This year, everyone is eligible for free meals, which Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka called "unprecedented."
“Usually you have to qualify for things like this so it’s only for free and reduced ... they’re giving it to everybody, every student,” Ohnoutka said. “So that’s totally out of the norm.”
The waiver period was set to expire Dec. 22.
The USDA food waiver program allows for students to eat school breakfast and lunch without paying the regular fee, Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas said.
“This waiver program will ensure every student has access to two healthy meals per day, which will help their ability to learn in the classroom,” Plas wrote in an email to the Telegram.
The expansion of the program is a bright spot in a difficult year, he said.
“I was thrilled when I found out about the extension because it allowed us to deliver good news to our students and their families,” Plas said. “During a tough school year, being able to deliver something positive felt great!”
Now there is an option for students who bring their lunch can get free food options, according to Chip Kay, director of business operations for Columbus Public Schools.
"You get free milk, free fruit and free vegetable or any combination of the three," Kay said. "For all of our students who either are going to eat at school or bring their lunch, it's all taken care of unless they choose to do the a la carte or have seconds."
USDA meals are offered during breakfast and lunch for the Columbus Public School District and will be offered when school is in session. There are exceptions for Nov. 3 (Election Day) and for Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, according to a press release.
But, students will be able to pick up Nov. 3 meals on Nov. 2 if they sign up for them on Oct. 28 and Nov. 23 and 24 meals will be available to pick up at Columbus school buildings.
There are a lot of positives to a program like this, Kay said.
"The ability to at least get through this school year with something like that in place and knowing that all of our students are taken care of is a real positive," he added.
There have been challenges this year in acquiring some food items, due to COVID-19 guidelines.
"Procuring that stuff for all schools has just been a little bit of a challenge. We all use primarily the same vendors in the state of Nebraska," Kay said. "You've got a lot more supplies needed.
"We are thrilled to jump through every hoop possible for our kids and families. If times get tough and they've got some uncertainty ... they don't have to worry about coming up with those funds."
Similarly, Ohnoutka said the expansion will be helpful to the school community.
“It’s just very difficult times, it’s a great added bonus,” Ohnoutka said. “I would just say that it’s a definitely a pleasant surprise for this to be able to continue for the rest of the school year and it’s definitely an added bonus for our parents.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
