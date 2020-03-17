Area students hope life can get back to 'normal' soon

“If the virus did spread to our high schools, it would spread like wildfire,” Scotus senior Sarah Bichlmeier stated. “In early February, Scotus had a good portion of the school gone from Influenza A and B, so it would not surprise me if the coronavirus spread as rapidly.”

Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka held a meeting after school Friday, March 13, for students and staff to inform them of recent updates regarding the outbreak.

“Anything is possible right now, and the scary part about it is that we just don’t know yet what could happen. There may be unpopular decisions regarding cancelling events like the NCAA did, but ultimately it’s to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Ohnoutka said.

His address came shortly after Gov. Pete Ricketts’ press conference last week about school closings. Dr. Troy Loeffelholz, superintendent of Columbus Public Schools, described some of the information shared as “shocking.”