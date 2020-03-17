Area students hope life can get back to 'normal' soon

With over 130,000 cases globally and a growing number in Nebraska, uncertainty looms worldwide as coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread rapidly and unpredictably. Area students have plenty of opinions on the matter.
On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization stated the novel coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, March 13. As a result, several events have been canceled from NCAA winter and spring championships to political gatherings.
Fear has been instilled into the public with many wondering what happens next. In the Columbus area, no cases have been reported according to the East-Central District Health Department, but officials are bracing for the worst. Questions regarding the future statuses of local schools have arisen as educational institutions of all levels are closed nationwide.
On Thursday, March 12, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hosted a phone-in meeting, headed by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone M.D., briefing deputy directors and medical staff across Nebraska, including East-Central District Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers, on school cancellation policies. The East-Central District Health Department is responsible for Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties and will offer guidance to school officials in its domain.
“We are offering recommendations to the area schools, but the final decision to close school or not will be up to each administration. We will give guidance in two stages: No community spread and after community spread,” said Julie McClure, director of communications for East-Central District Health Department and Good Neighbor Community Health Center.
Although health officials are responding to the issue, local students have their own opinions on the pandemic.
“I am personally not worried about the coronavirus; however, I am concerned for the elderly and those with weak immune systems,” Columbus High sophomore Blake Thompson stated.
Columbus High senior Amanda Czarnick shared similar sentiments.
“I am scared of what the coronavirus can do to older generations like my grandparents,” Czarnick commented.
All three Columbus-based school districts opted to close this week, it was announced Sunday. Before that decision was made, area students continued to share their views on the potential threat.
“The crisis team informed us about what is true or not in the news and what we can be doing daily to prevent the situation,” Lakeview senior McKenna Frenzen said.
Washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water remains the best preventive action. Over spring break, all students’ lockers at Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic will be cleaned and disinfected as were Columbus High’s this past week. Maintenance staff also face extra duties, sanitizing every surface from desks to doorknobs each night.
“If the virus did spread to our high schools, it would spread like wildfire,” Scotus senior Sarah Bichlmeier stated. “In early February, Scotus had a good portion of the school gone from Influenza A and B, so it would not surprise me if the coronavirus spread as rapidly.”
Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka held a meeting after school Friday, March 13, for students and staff to inform them of recent updates regarding the outbreak.
“Anything is possible right now, and the scary part about it is that we just don’t know yet what could happen. There may be unpopular decisions regarding cancelling events like the NCAA did, but ultimately it’s to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Ohnoutka said.
His address came shortly after Gov. Pete Ricketts’ press conference last week about school closings. Dr. Troy Loeffelholz, superintendent of Columbus Public Schools, described some of the information shared as “shocking.”
“When Gov. Ricketts announced school could be shut down for six to eight weeks, it was a shock, but he has been in correspondence with the CDC and is working to do what is best for the state,” Loeffelholz said. “Overall, Lakeview, Scotus Central, and CPS, through East-Central District Health are providing the community with the same information across the board. CPS will have more updates regarding protocol soon.”
The future of spring sports, activities, and school functions remain unknown. Mr. Shamrock, an annual Scotus fundraiser, was originally set for Sunday but will be postponed. Columbus High’s second annual statewide Spanish competition will also be rescheduled, and the remainder of the speech season is on hold.
“Although a smaller matter compared to the world’s problems, I hope it will not affect prom or graduation,” Scotus senior Amber Buhman said.
COVID-19 has caused a global panic, but area youth look to stay positive.
“I am hoping the situation gets under control soon, and we can all go back to our normal lives,” Frenzen said.
Brea Lassek is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. She’s a senior at Scotus Central Catholic High School and editor of its student newspaper, The Rock Bottom.