Area teachers educate students on Capitol riots

At Columbus High School, American government and U.S. history teachers Nathan Coan and Zack Wayman said there has been some discussion about the events at the Capitol and students were curious about it.

Since U.S. history and American government are classes made up mostly or entirely of upperclassman, the way the two discuss the event with their students is different.

“I think that (the) older grade level comes with a certain level of maturity, so you can have definitely serious conversations. Those kids really have more invested interests in those subjects, so it just makes those conversations more lifelike,” Wayman said. “They really want to know what’s happening, what they can do to help and what’s going to happen next.”

Coan said there was no specific lesson plan, but said they knew the students would have questions.

“We let the kids lead the discussion, and we just tried to mediate the discussion,” Coan said. “… I guess we just see our role as kind of a guiding force… We just act like mediators and teach kids how to develop their own opinions. One thing we’ve talked about too, as far as disagreement goes, it’s OK to disagree but you have to do so respectfully.”