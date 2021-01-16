Area teachers educate students on Capitol riots

In the aftermath of what happened in Washington, D.C., last week, many are looking to explain to students what is going on.
For social studies educators in the area, that approach can differ by grade level. At Columbus Middle School, for example, the goal is to be foundational, Principal Amy Haynes said.
“We don’t get into the deep debates that they may get into in high school or college, because we’re not completely developmentally ready,” Haynes said.
Seventh grade social studies teacher Christina Nilson, who has been teaching at CMS for 12 years, said students didn’t really ask. But Nilson did go over the situation with her students.
“We just did a quick timeline of events and then I defined words for them,” Nilson said. “Lots of different sources are using big words that that aren’t familiar to seventh graders and also they’re talking about government processes and constitutional amendments that they haven’t talked about yet in seventh grade.”
For example, Nilson went through what the 25th Amendment is, what impeachment is and what the First Amendment is. She also defined words such as sedition and insurrection.
“They’re just not seventh grade vocabulary words,” Nilson noted. “…They can’t talk about it unless they know something about it, so I wanted to make sure they knew something about it.”
At Columbus High School, American government and U.S. history teachers Nathan Coan and Zack Wayman said there has been some discussion about the events at the Capitol and students were curious about it.
Since U.S. history and American government are classes made up mostly or entirely of upperclassman, the way the two discuss the event with their students is different.
“I think that (the) older grade level comes with a certain level of maturity, so you can have definitely serious conversations. Those kids really have more invested interests in those subjects, so it just makes those conversations more lifelike,” Wayman said. “They really want to know what’s happening, what they can do to help and what’s going to happen next.”
Coan said there was no specific lesson plan, but said they knew the students would have questions.
“We let the kids lead the discussion, and we just tried to mediate the discussion,” Coan said. “… I guess we just see our role as kind of a guiding force… We just act like mediators and teach kids how to develop their own opinions. One thing we’ve talked about too, as far as disagreement goes, it’s OK to disagree but you have to do so respectfully.”
The two have also been able to tie other historic events this year to the past, such as the 1918 influenza pandemic.
For history teachers, there are often opportunities to bring in current events to the topic of the class.
Rhona Peabody, who teaches eighth grade history at CMS, said her class is a combination of American government and U.S. history.
American government is taught in the fall and often lines up with the election process.
“Eighth grade really touches on a foundation aspect of American government, and looking at the establishment of the government," Peabody said. “What (are) each of the articles of the Constitution? What information do they contain?” said Peabody, who has been teaching at CMS for seven years. “We talk about the Electoral College and what it means. That’s a relatively new concept for them.”
She also sent maps home for students to color in as the election results come in.
The middle school teachers do a great job of connecting current events to past events, Haynes said.
“That’s really a key piece of the job as a social studies teacher, is to connect the past to the present,” Haynes said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.