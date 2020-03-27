Area teachers inspire with car parades

On March 6, Kayla Glinsmann said goodbye to her students at Centennial Elementary School for their spring break. At the time, she hoped to see them back on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, when they would commence the fourth quarter of their first year of primary education.
Unfortunately, fate would intervene in the school year. As a result, Glinsmann and her fellow Centennial teachers haven’t seen their students in several weeks.
“It was never a thought that crossed my mind,” Glinsmann said about the closure of Columbus Public Schools due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. “We knew that some other countries were dealing with the coronavirus, but we didn’t know it was going to hit the United States as fast as it did.”
It wasn’t until the middle of spring break when Glinsmann saw other schools across the state closing that she realized that she might not see her students again for a while. Although teachers are no longer meeting face-to-face, Glinsmann decided to find a way that she could reach her students, one house at a time.
She came up with the plan for a parade of sorts around the communities that make up the Centennial sub-district. They would visit houses, waving to students from their cars in order to practice safe social distancing along the way. Starting Monday and continuing over the next day-and-a-half, Glinsmann and other teachers traversed all of the streets in the Centennial area, waving to children and their families while also making a big impact on their days at home.
“It was an amazing, amazing thing,” Glinsmann said. “I know a lot of teachers went home and cried after it and they were just so overjoyed because of the response, not just from our students and our families, but other people. There were some older citizens and they were still coming out on the porch and waving, and they were just smiling. Their faces just lit up.”
The idea for something like this isn’t an unfamiliar one, as other communities have done something similar. Now, it will expand on a much bigger scale locally, with Lost Creek Elementary planning a parade beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday. Principal J.P. Holys said that teachers would tour many of the streets in the Lost Creek area, much like what Centennial did.
“Once they (his teachers) asked and I got approval from Dr. (Troy) Loeffelholz, that’s what sparked it,” Holys said. “My staff really miss seeing the kids. (With) the lunches that we pass out every day, I have staff that sign up just so they can get a glimpse of the kiddos as they come through. We do miss them (and) this is a chance to bring something positive in the situation that we’re given.”
As a teacher, Glinsmann said that doing this one thing allowed them to show that they still had the best interests of their students at heart, which included providing that small, little gleam of hope that one day things will be back to normal again.
“It showed the families and students that although we might not be at school, we still love you and care about you,” Glinsmann said. “We do love and care about your children and we try to treat the whole family as equals. It’s crazy, we threw it together in about a day-and-a-half and to watch it come together for our students and our community, it was amazing to see.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
