Area teachers inspire with car parades

“It was an amazing, amazing thing,” Glinsmann said. “I know a lot of teachers went home and cried after it and they were just so overjoyed because of the response, not just from our students and our families, but other people. There were some older citizens and they were still coming out on the porch and waving, and they were just smiling. Their faces just lit up.”

The idea for something like this isn’t an unfamiliar one, as other communities have done something similar. Now, it will expand on a much bigger scale locally, with Lost Creek Elementary planning a parade beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday. Principal J.P. Holys said that teachers would tour many of the streets in the Lost Creek area, much like what Centennial did.

“Once they (his teachers) asked and I got approval from Dr. (Troy) Loeffelholz, that’s what sparked it,” Holys said. “My staff really miss seeing the kids. (With) the lunches that we pass out every day, I have staff that sign up just so they can get a glimpse of the kiddos as they come through. We do miss them (and) this is a chance to bring something positive in the situation that we’re given.”