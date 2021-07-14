Area teens spend afternoon tie-dying T-shirts as part of library effort

Armed with plain white T-shirts and bottles of dye, area teens designed their own tie-dye shirts Tuesday afternoon at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus.

The activity was part of the Columbus Public Library’s summer reading program for young adults. CPL Young Adult Services Librarian Jessica Wilkinson said she plans activities for area youth on Tuesdays and Thursdays as part of the program. There are three groups of the library’s summer reading program – adult, young adult and children – and Wilkinson runs the young adult age group.

This week’s activities were more craft-based, Wilkinson noted, as Tuesday had been tie-dyeing shirts and Thursday will be Frankenbeanies. In Frankenbeanie crafts, kids create their own Frankenstein monster using parts from various old stuffed animals.

“(They will) take some tie-dye shirts home, and on Thursday they get to take their own stuffed animal creation home,” Wilkinson said.

Tie-dyeing can be messy, so Tuesday’s activity was held at the square.

“I'm doing the one today (in the park) like this because it's so messy,” Wilkinson said on Tuesday. “But Thursday we'll be back over at the library.”