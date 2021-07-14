 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area teens spend afternoon tie-dying T-shirts as part of library effort
0 Comments
alert featured

Area teens spend afternoon tie-dying T-shirts as part of library effort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tie-dye in park

These two teens concentrate on making tie-dye T-shirts on Tuesday at Frankfort Square in Columbus as part of the Columbus Public Library's summer reading program. The young adults portion of the program has about 85 teams registered this year.

Armed with plain white T-shirts and bottles of dye, area teens designed their own tie-dye shirts Tuesday afternoon at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus.

The activity was part of the Columbus Public Library’s summer reading program for young adults. CPL Young Adult Services Librarian Jessica Wilkinson said she plans activities for area youth on Tuesdays and Thursdays as part of the program. There are three groups of the library’s summer reading program – adult, young adult and children – and Wilkinson runs the young adult age group.

Get a digital subscription!

Get a digital subscription here: https://columbustelegram.com/members/join/#tracking-source

This week’s activities were more craft-based, Wilkinson noted, as Tuesday had been tie-dyeing shirts and Thursday will be Frankenbeanies. In Frankenbeanie crafts, kids create their own Frankenstein monster using parts from various old stuffed animals.

“(They will) take some tie-dye shirts home, and on Thursday they get to take their own stuffed animal creation home,” Wilkinson said.

Tie-dye at park

Youth involved in the Columbus Public Library's summer reading program for young adults apply dye to their soon-to-be tie-dye T-shirts on Tuesday at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. On Thursday, teens will be making their own Frankenbeanies. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tie-dyeing can be messy, so Tuesday’s activity was held at the square.

“I'm doing the one today (in the park) like this because it's so messy,” Wilkinson said on Tuesday. “But Thursday we'll be back over at the library.”

Next Tuesday, young adults in the summer reading program will swing by the United Methodist Church in Columbus to see some animals presented by Wildlife Encounters. Next Thursday will be another craft, but in the form of POP vinyl.

“I bought these Funko POP figures that are plain and they'll get to color them,” Wilkinson added.

With the library having been closed and an unusual summer reading program last year, she said things are picking up at CPL. This summer’s program is having a good turnout, she noted.

“It's been going really well,” Wilkinson said. “We have about 85 teams registered, so (we have a) really good number this year after being closed last year and having to do everything online.”

Tie-dye in park

A group of kids focus on personalizing their tie-dye T-shirts Tuesday afternoon at Frankfort Square in Columbus. As part of the Columbus Public Library's young adult summer reading program, activities are held every Tuesday and Thursday.
Tie-dye in park

As part of the Columbus Public Library's young adult summer reading program, teens made tie-dye T-shirts at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus on Tuesday. Activities are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with next week's lineup including animals from Wildlife Encounters and a painting craft using POP vinyl figures.

Reach the Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News