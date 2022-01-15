Arm yourself against cervical cancer

The cervix is the necklike opening that connects the uterus to the vagina. Cancer of the cervix can take years to develop, which is an advantage, since it allows ample time for early detection and treatment.

The cancer starts when cells in the cervical lining undergo abnormal changes. In 95% of cases, the changes result from exposure to human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted disease. Left untreated, these abnormal, or precancerous, cells may convert into cancerous cells. Fortunately, women have some powerful weapons against cervical cancer:

• Prevention. Because sexual activity is a major factor in cervical cancer risk, avoiding sexual activity at an early age and being monogamous can protect women. And because smoking makes cervical cells more vulnerable to cancer, women who smoke should stop. A vaccine that protects against some cancer-causing HPV types has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends vaccination for females and males ages 11 to 12, with "catch-up" vaccination for those ages 13 to 26. Adults older than age 26 may also be candidates for the vaccine in certain circumstances, and should discuss this with their physician.

• Early detection. Cervical cancer used to be among the most common causes of cancer death in American women. But thanks to the early detection afforded by Pap smears, the death rate from cervical cancer has dropped 74% since 1955.

That said, the need for regular Pap smears is clear — especially since in its earliest stages, the cancer has no symptoms. The ACS recommends all women have Pap smears beginning at age 21. For women who have a negative pap smear, they are recommended to repeat their Pap smear every three years while in their 20s. For women 30 years and older, the Pap smear will also include an HPV test. If both are negative, the screening is recommended every five years. Routine Pap smears are recommended up until age 65. If a woman has had a hysterectomy, she may not need further Pap smears, depending on her history. While Pap smears are not recommended yearly, it is necessary to have a yearly pelvic exam. A common misconception is that a pelvic exam and a Pap smear are the same thing. The pelvic exam includes the speculum exam — in which your provider will look at the cervix — as well as the bimanual exam, in which the provider will use their hands to examine your uterus and ovaries.

Often, Pap smears identify precancers — the abnormal cells that could develop into cancer. In many cases, these abnormal cells, also called dysplasia, can be treated in the doctor's office. The overwhelming majority of cervical cancer cases discovered by Pap smears are not an invasive cancer. That means the cancer is confined to the first layer of the cervical lining. Treatment options for these preinvasive changes are very effective. And most of the time, even invasive cervical cancers confined to the cervix can be successfully treated — usually with hysterectomy and/or radiation therapy.

Treatment techniques:

• Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) — an electrical current is passed through a small wire loop, cutting away abnormal cells.

• Laser surgery — an intense beam of light is used to burn off preinvasive cancer cells (carcinoma in situ).

• Conization — removal of a cone-shaped piece of cervical tissue containing the abnormal cells; usually reserved for women with early cancer who want to have children.

• Cryosurgery — freezing and killing cancerous cells.

• Hysterectomy — removal of the uterus, the cervix and surrounding tissues, depending on how far the cancer has invaded.

• Radiation — used alone or in addition to hysterectomy to treat invasive cervical cancer.

Dr. Kady Kiichler is an OB/GYN with Columbus Women’s Healthcare.

