Next week, Columbus area residents will see a lot more cyclists than usual in their towns. For the Tour de Nebraska bicycle ride's 35th year, organizers decided to start and finish the 5-day ride in Columbus.

Riders will pull into town on June 20 and stay overnight in town, some camping in Pawnee Park. On June 21, they will disembark, passing through Genoa, St. Edward, Cedar Rapids, Albion, Madison, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and a dozen smaller communities along the way. The ride is what's called a loop tour, according to Tour Director Charlie Schilling.

"A loop tour is different than rides like Ragbrai that start on one side of the state and get to the other but then you have to get back to your vehicle. It’s very rider-friendly, they land back at their vehicle," Schilling said.

Specifically, Schilling said, the group will land in Pawnee Park, where many are camping, for a little celebration and opportunity to explore town as they come in pretty early.

"We’ve got some music and food trucks in the park. The riders will then spread out around the community and have a chance to experience the best of Columbus that day," Schilling said.

This is the first year the ride has been based out of Columbus, according to Schilling. When this was first arranged and announced back in December 2022, Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt and Director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitor Bureau Katy McNeil got to work arranging things for everybody's benefit. That was where the kickoff celebration concept originated.

Upon the submission of the paperwork required for camping at Pawnee Park, Eckhardt said, they started brainstorming ways to show off Columbus to these visitors when some came in vehicles and could drive around and others were dropped off with just their bikes.

"We wanted to have a really good experience for them in the park. I worked with Katy and we were able to get a band, Unfinished Business, they're going to do some entertainment in Pawnee Park that day (June 20) from 6-8 p.m.," Eckhardt said.

Beyond that, she said, they wanted to offer the riders a chance to try some of the local food as well, so they arranged for food trucks to also set up in the park during that time.

"It's a great way for people to get to experience Columbus that don't necessarily get to experience it in this way and Pawnee is our showstopper park," Eckhardt said. "Being able to have this at Pawnee Park, to have the event and everything they need at Pawnee Park is something awesome we were able to pull off."

The communities between the start and finish, Schilling said, are an important part of the ride as they are always very accommodating and the riders want to see what the communities are like. It's not just a bike ride, he noted.

"They’ll come in early, see some attractions; it’s a vacation and everyone has an idea of how they want to spend their time. We think the impact is meaningful and we’re grateful for local hospitality and wonderful people," Schilling said.

This is a road race, Schilling said, so residents of the communities they stop in will see cyclists on roads and paths. While they try to stick to areas with low traffic, they do have to pick routes that are accessible and safe, he added.

"Our riders understand the rules of the road. We ask that people be aware and give a wave, we’ll wave back and thank you for letting us come through on the open road," Schilling said.