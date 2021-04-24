Around the community - April 24, 2021

Luedders sworn in as CASA volunteer

On April 15, 2021, the Hon. Frank J. Skorupa swore in a new CASA volunteer, Keith Luedders. Luedders will advocate for children from Platte and Colfax Counties.

This newly appointed CASA volunteer joins other dedicated community members who have been trained and are advocating for foster children in the county’s juvenile dependency court system. As an officer of the court, Luedders will ensure that the children's needs and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.

CASA volunteers don’t require any specific educational or professional background. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, contact Lisa Rosendahl at 402-563-4944 or email casacoord@gmail.com.

City to broadcast council, committee meetings

The City of Columbus will live stream all future City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings on our YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Anyone interested in viewing the meetings can find links to our pages at https://www.columbusne.us/618/City-Meetings