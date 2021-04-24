Around the community - April 24, 2021

Luedders sworn in as CASA volunteer
On April 15, 2021, the Hon. Frank J. Skorupa swore in a new CASA volunteer, Keith Luedders. Luedders will advocate for children from Platte and Colfax Counties.
This newly appointed CASA volunteer joins other dedicated community members who have been trained and are advocating for foster children in the county’s juvenile dependency court system. As an officer of the court, Luedders will ensure that the children's needs and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.
CASA volunteers don’t require any specific educational or professional background. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, contact Lisa Rosendahl at 402-563-4944 or email casacoord@gmail.com.
City to broadcast council, committee meetings
The City of Columbus will live stream all future City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings on our YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Anyone interested in viewing the meetings can find links to our pages at https://www.columbusne.us/618/City-Meetings
Spectrum recently informed the City that they would not be providing a public access to the City as they have for the past several decades. The City has recently created a YouTube page so that the meetings can continue to be viewable to anyone who wishes to watch. Those wishing to address the City Council during a City Council or Committee of the Whole meeting must do so in person. Comments and questions on Facebook or YouTube will not be addressed during the meeting.
City Council meetings are held at the City Council Chambers located at 1369 25th Ave.
Dogs restricted from certain city parks
The City of Columbus asks for your cooperation regarding Section 97.01 of the Columbus City Code concerning dogs being allowed in the City of Columbus Park System:
Section 97.01: It shall be unlawful for any person to allow or permit any dog to be in the following fields or stadiums of the City Park System: Pawnee Park football stadium, field and track; Pawnee Park baseball field; Wilderness Park; Bradshaw Park; Berne Square (Armory ballfield); Centennial Park ball field area; Gerrard Park softball field area and Glur Park football field area. Provided however that those individuals that have service dogs shall be exempt from this provision. This prohibition from dogs and animals on the above-described portions of the Columbus Park System shall commence March 1 of each year through Oct. 31 of each year.
Downtown road closures, restrictions
The Community Building Project is moving into the next phase, which requires some roadway closures, lane restrictions, and parking lot closures in and around the site in downtown Columbus. The following actions are scheduled to occur on Monday, April 12, 2021:
• 25th Avenue from 14th Street north to the alley will be permanently closed
• The north lane of 14th Street from 25th to 26th Avenue will be closed for the duration of the project.
• The alley between 24th and 25th Avenues will be restricted with partial and full closures as required for the work
• 26th Avenue will remain two way traffic with a slight centerline shift for the duration of the project
• The public parking lot located in the southwest corner of 14th Street and 25th Avenue will be closed in order to provide a construction staging area.
Access to the City Hall front doors and walk up drop box as well as the drive through drop box on the north side of the building will remain open.
The project is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2023.