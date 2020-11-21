Around the community - Nov. 21

CPPD customers give to their communities

Nov. 2. The following area organizations received funds: Albion - Reason for Season received $100 for items to those in need; Columbus - CASA Connection received $100 for birthday gifts; Scotus Central Catholic High School received $100 for a window replacement; and Friends of Music received $100 for an outreach event; Creston - Creston Rescue Unit received $650 for a defibrillator; Lindsay - Lindsay Fire and Rescue received $650 for gear coats; St. Edward - Beaver Valley Sr. Center received $100 for a commercial coffee maker.