Around the community - Nov. 21

CPPD customers give to their communities
Cornhusker Power Goodwill Fund trustees awarded $2,100 to 10 organizations at the meeting held on
Nov. 2. The following area organizations received funds: Albion - Reason for Season received $100 for items to those in need; Columbus - CASA Connection received $100 for birthday gifts; Scotus Central Catholic High School received $100 for a window replacement; and Friends of Music received $100 for an outreach event; Creston - Creston Rescue Unit received $650 for a defibrillator; Lindsay - Lindsay Fire and Rescue received $650 for gear coats; St. Edward - Beaver Valley Sr. Center received $100 for a commercial coffee maker.
Your organization may be eligible for funds once a year. The next application due date is Jan. 22, 2021. Applications are located at www.cornhusker-power.com. For more information call Cornhusker Public Power District at 402-564-2821.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.