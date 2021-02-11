Around the community

City closures for upcoming holiday

Some City of Columbus departments will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in observance of President’s Day.

The Columbus Area Transit (CAT), the Columbus Police Department Lobby & front desk, the Columbus Public Library, and all departments located in City Hall will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The Columbus Community Center has not yet reopened due to Covid19, and will not be available to take calls or provide meals on Feb. 15.

The Columbus Transfer Station will be open to licensed garbage haulers only from 8 a.m.-noon. The Yard Waste Site will be closed.

The Aquatic Center will be open. Columbus and Roselawn Cemeteries will be open, along with all city parks. Due to weather conditions, Van Berg and Quail Run Golf Courses will be closed. The Pro Shop at Quail Run will be open on Feb. 15.

The Street, Wastewater, Water Production and Water Utility Service Divisions will be on call for emergencies.

The Columbus Fire and Police departments will be available 24-7 for public safety responses.

