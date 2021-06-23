Around the Community

The Columbus Community Hospital Gift Shop is now open to the public. The shop is new and improved, thanks to the hospital's current renovation and expansion project.

"I'm excited about the expansion of our gift shop and am looking forward to people being able to shop in it," said Mike Hansen, president and CEO of Columbus Community Hospital (CCH).

Anyone can shop in the gift shop — you don't need to be a patient, visitor or staff member. "We wanted to create a destination shopping location for our whole community," said Angie Ramaekers, director of volunteer and guest services at CCH. "We encourage people to come over — we have fun and unique items you may not be able to find in other stores in town."

Ramaekers is part of a team that is in charge of purchasing merchandise for the shop. The team visits national markets twice each year to scout for new vendors and discover high-quality products people cannot find elsewhere.

The shop offers various items, such as baby gifts, children's books, handmade blankets and tea towels, jewelry, faith-based gifts, purses, snacks, sweets and more.