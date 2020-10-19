Around the community

CCH Foundation receives donations

The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation recently received three generous donations and memorials that will be used to support services provided by the hospital and start a new scholarship fund.

A gift from the estate of Judy Owens Temme, a long-time math teacher at Columbus High School, will be used to set up a scholarship endowment fund in Temme’s name.

A donation was received from Bob Gangel, of Columbus. The funds are designated for the hospital’s Home Health Care and Hospice Department.

Additionally, memorial gifts have been accepted in the name of Steven Kallweit. Those donations are designated by his wife, Marcy Kallweit, for Parkinson’s Disease therapy.

The foundation raises and manages donations for the hospital. Donations are used to purchase medical equipment, make facility and campus improvements, provide beneficial programming for patients and their families, and scholarships for local students pursing medical careers. Visit www.columbushosp.org for more information about the foundation or to make a donation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0