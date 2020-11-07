Around the community

Rinkol acknowledged for work, community involvement
Nancy Rinkol, LPN, practice manager of the Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic, has been named the hospital’s Service Over Self award winner for this quarter.
The Service Over Self award was created to recognize CCH staff who volunteer in Columbus and surrounding communities. It celebrates, supports and encourages volunteer activities, while recognizing the positive impact CCH staff have on their communities.
Rinkol was nominated for the award by Amy Blaser, CCH vice president of physician relations/business development.
Rinkol has been an active member of Silver Creek Fire and Rescue as an EMT for eight years and is also an active member of the St. Lawrence Church Altar Society and the Twin River Public School Booster Club Committee. She further supports Twin River by serving as a post prom committee member, organizing many of their team meals and helping with numerous school fundraising activities. Rinkol also gives back by planning, organizing or participating in Silver Creek community events, including the car show, Silver Creek Game Feed, Rescue Poker Run and countless local benefits.
Rinkol was honored with the Service Over Self award on Nov. 4.
This Service Over Self award is open to all CCH staff. To submit your nomination for the Service Over Self award, send your nominee’s volunteer story to bridges@columbushosp.org.
PCHS receives memorials
The following memorials were received by the Platte County Historical Society during October 2020:
In memory of Mary Ainers by Joan Sokol
In memory of Gary Blessen by Shannon and Sue Cole
In memory of Dan Boss by Vernon and Joyce Korte
In memory of Pat Ernst by Joan Sokol
In memory of Wayne Galley by Wilma Arp, Jeanette Blaser, Mary Ann Behlen Hruska, Martha Davidson, Carroll Jaixen, K-C Auto Supply, Marvin and Enola Luchsinger, Gregg and Cindy Melliger, Kathryn and Robert Podraza, Marleen Potts, Carol Rosendahl, Rodney and Jean Supencheck
In memory of Wayne and Dolores Galley by Carol Bodeen
In memory of Opal Greene by Todd and Carrie Trofholz
In memory of Irene Hake by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Klug, Sherri Brakenhoff
In memory of Ludvik J. Husak by Columbus Izaak Walton League
In memory of Wendall Ita by Columbus Izaak Walton League, Joan Sokol, Joy Zimmer
In memory of Jan Kline by Shannon and Sue Cole, Tony Augustine
In memory of Esther Kummer by Janice and Doug Nelson
In memory of Gladys Luckey by Deanna Augustin, Jeanette Blaser, Gary and Cheryl Bock, Sherri Brakenhoff, Doug Dischner, Shirley Gersib, Dorothy Glaser, Galyn and Joan Johannes, Esther Kummer, Unknown
In memory of Dick Nelson by Mr. and Mrs. James Ernst, Lee and Kay Rupp, Joan Sokol
In memory of Helen Podraza by Todd and Carrie Trofholz
In memory of Craig E. Riley by Columbus Izaak Walton League
In memory of Carol Sand by Todd and Carrie Trofholz
In memory of Don and Annette Schupbach by Marlene Engel
In memory of Annette Schupbach by Lenore Rambour, Joan Sokol
In memory of Don Schupbach by Mr. and Mrs. James Ernst
In memory of Virginia Smith by Joan Sokol
CCH receives memorials
When you choose to support Columbus Community Hospital through the Foundation, you have many options. One of those options is to donate in memory of a friend or loved one. The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation received the following memorials from Aug. 1-Oct. 31, 2020:
In memory of Daniel Boss from Chris and Amy Blaser, Robert and Elizabeth Blaser
In memory of Betty Jane Enzminger from Carroll Enzminger
In memory of Patricia “Pat” Ernst from Micky Behlen, Robert and Elizabeth Blaser, Ron and Ann Ernst, George and Rebecca Rayman, John and Linda Whitehead
In memory of Ann Fehncke from Chris and Amy Blaser
In memory of Gayle Goering from Carol Goering
In memory of Kevin Jarecki from Chris and Amy Blaser
In memory of Steven Kallweit from Michael and Nancy Bender, Dana Bloebaum, Zach and Jackie Bloebaum, Pat and Cindy Davis, Ryan and Jen Fjell, Ronnie and Darla Hopwood, Chuck Johnson, Philip and Carla Johnson, Kathleen Kasal, Mark Keairnes, Cody and April Keezer, Allan and Carol Motycka, Jessi and Keri Perry, Kendall and Tammy Perry, Kris and Kara Perry, Ryan Perry and Morgan Frauendorfer, Tyler Perry, Travis and April Prokupek, Terri and Lori Richter, Kathryn Senior, Mark and Abby Sliva, Justin Smith and Billie Odell
In memory of Meredith Keep from Marlene Engel
In memory of John Krings from Sheryl Krings
In memory of Lorene Mick from OR Department, Deanna Zegers
In memory of Richard “Dick” Nelson from Dr. Ron and Ann Ernst, John and Linda Whitehead
In memory of Louise Nyffeler from Marcus and Brenda Witter, Matthew Witter
In memory of Lois Schultz from Chris and Amy Blaser
In memory of Fred Westmeyer from Family & Friends
