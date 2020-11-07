Around the community

Rinkol acknowledged for work, community involvement

Nancy Rinkol, LPN, practice manager of the Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic, has been named the hospital’s Service Over Self award winner for this quarter.

The Service Over Self award was created to recognize CCH staff who volunteer in Columbus and surrounding communities. It celebrates, supports and encourages volunteer activities, while recognizing the positive impact CCH staff have on their communities.

Rinkol was nominated for the award by Amy Blaser, CCH vice president of physician relations/business development.

Rinkol has been an active member of Silver Creek Fire and Rescue as an EMT for eight years and is also an active member of the St. Lawrence Church Altar Society and the Twin River Public School Booster Club Committee. She further supports Twin River by serving as a post prom committee member, organizing many of their team meals and helping with numerous school fundraising activities. Rinkol also gives back by planning, organizing or participating in Silver Creek community events, including the car show, Silver Creek Game Feed, Rescue Poker Run and countless local benefits.

Rinkol was honored with the Service Over Self award on Nov. 4.