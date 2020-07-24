Around the community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plummer becomes SHIIP counselor

Columbus Community Hospital Dietician Joan Plummer has completed the training to be a SHIIP counselor.

SHIIP stands for Senior Health Insurance Information Program and is coordinated within the Nebraska Department of Insurance. The program trains counselors to offer free, objective and local health insurance counseling to people with Medicare and their families. The Nebraska SHIIP mission is for counselors to educate people about Medicare and empower people with disabilities to make informed decisions about health insurance while focusing on fraud prevention. SHIIP counselors do not recommend policies, companies or insurance agents, but will give free, unbiased answers to consumers and their caregivers.

Plummer completed the training in June.

“I became interested in becoming a SHIIP counselor when so many of the people I work with that have diabetes struggle to pay for their medications. I spend much time counseling them on help they can get with their medications and educating them on benefits from Medicare, including diabetes education,” she said.

Plummer also said a SHIIP counselor has been at some of the hospital’s diabetes events and she found the information the counselor provided to be very valuable.