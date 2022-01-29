Asmus joins Nebraska Community Foundation

Continuing her work in workforce and youth development, Kara Asmus will be joining the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) team as the new affiliated fund development coordinator for East-Central Nebraska.

According to a press release, Nebraska Community Foundation – headquartered in Lincoln – assists communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving over 270 communities. With the help of NCF, organizations can truly focus on bettering and growing the community.

Asmus obtained a bachelor of science in home economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, specializing in human development and family rehabilitation services. Previously, Asmus worked at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. In her role at the chamber, she led multiple programs including “Drive for Five,” a workforce development and talent-attraction initiative.

Her work history also includes leadership roles with the Mid-America Council Boy Scouts of America, Columbus’ Downtown Business Association and The Columbus Telegram. Asmus has also served as a member of the Columbus Area Future Fund Advisory Committee, an NCF-affiliated fund.

Asmus is very involved in the community with volunteer experience at UNL Extension, Columbus Public Schools Foundation, United Way and the Columbus Jaycees, among many other organizations.

“Nebraskans have so many talents and are capable of great things if given the right tools,” Asmus said. “I look forward to challenging people to dream bigger dreams about how they can improve their hometown, then providing them with the resources to take action in turning dreams into reality.”

As NCF has grown, her position – as an affiliated fund development coordinator – has been added. The area she will be serving is just north of Columbus down to the Kansas border and east of that, she explained. The main areas will be around Columbus, Lincoln and Stuart.

There are about eight people on the coordinator team, including supervisor K.C. Belitz, the chief operating officer. Each coordinator oversees about 15-25 different funds.

“Kara brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our already talented coordinator team,” said NCF CEO and President Jeff Yost. “We are thrilled to have her on staff, where she can use her talents and connections in East-Central Nebraska to help our communities cultivate their active hope and build prosperity in Greater Nebraska.”

In her new role, Asmus will help communities discover their potential and unleash local assets that are already there so they can develop their communities, she explained. This would include vision planning, impact planning, goal setting, fundraiser and peer learning and sharing.

“As a seventh-generation Nebraskan, my love for Nebraska communities and their citizens seems innate,” Asmus said. “As much as I enjoy learning about the successes of others, I am even more drawn to helping people visualize the things they could accomplish if they had the right tools. Nebraska Community Foundation provides the tools.”

A lot of what NCF does, betters Nebraska as a whole, Asmus said. The work that she has done previously in workforce development and youth development, she will be able to do in communities across the state.

In regards to youth development, NCF will be surveying them to see what they value and what it would take for them to stay in their hometowns. Asmus said adults think they know but may not. When youth are asked directly, leaders will be able to help build the communities for future generations.

Asmus will continue to be involved in workforce development. This would be a continuance of the statewide discussion regarding attracting people to Nebraska and what needs to be offered to keep them in local communities. This could include housing development, engaging alumni, being more welcoming and inclusive, and early childhood education.

“We talk a lot about what we wish for, what we wish our communities would be, and my goal is to really maximize people so that they can be more active in making those dreams come true,” Asmus said. “We call it ‘active hope.’ In the NCF world, you can hope all day long for something but if you’re not actively pursuing the steps to the end goal, you aren’t accomplishing anything.

“We activate those people that have those dreams so we can get those steps accomplished and see growth.”

Asmus is really excited about how she can impact the community, and she is looking forward to igniting that excitement in others.

“Helping people really recognize that Nebraska is a wonderful place and our communities are fabulous places,” Asmus said. “We are responsible to make sure that we’re invested in that community. Whether it’s through a financial donation or whether it’s through the actions we take to make our communities better. I want people to see the potential and then activate that potential for them. Help activate that drive to get the job done.”

For information and to see different opportunities through NCF visit NebraskaHometown.org.

