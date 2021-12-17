Assessing the damage: Following up on Columbus abnormal weather

Columbus weathered Wednesday's high winds without sustaining too much damage, but residents may have noticed that the traffic signals at the intersection of 23rd Street and 23rd Avenue are down.

"It was the second wave of wind we got," City of Columbus Street Superintendent Clete Borchers said. "With the high winds, the weld broke on it."

By Thursday, stop signs had been placed around the intersection, turning it into a four-way stop. City of Columbus Engineer Rick Bogus said the city hopes to have some lights up and running again at the intersection some time on Friday. A more permanent solution may take longer, Bogus said.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said the winds reached very high speeds in town, but it's not yet certain if a tornado passed through Columbus.

"We won't have an official...opinion on that until the National Weather Service gets here either (Friday) or Saturday to do an assessment," Hofbauer said.

However, Hofbauer said they have seen video of an obvious rotation on the ground and that the damage appears to have followed a straight line from near West Park Elementary School to the northeast in the general direction of Lost Creek Elementary School.

The high winds brought down more than just the traffic signal at 23rd and 23rd, though. Some people in the area experienced power disruptions.

When Loup Power District CEO/President Neal Suess spoke to the Telegram at about 2:15 on Thursday afternoon, he said there were a couple of Loup customers west of Humphrey who were still without power.

"With that we had about a mile, mile-and-a-half of transmission and distribution line go down about two, two-and-a-half miles west Humphrey, and that one customer is still out of service," Suess said. "We're working to try to get him restored. At this point time everybody else has been restored, that we are aware of."

Meanwhile, Cornhusker Public Power District (CPPD) has been working to restore power to rural customers. Approximately 1,000 customers were without power on Wednesday between 3:30 p.m. and midnight in areas west and southwest of Humphrey, north and east of Columbus and in the Leigh and Lindsay areas.

"The high winds tripped breakers, broke poles and caused tree limbs to fall on power lines," a Dec. 16 press release from CPPD stated. "...The operations department reported approximately 20 broken or downed power poles. A Cornhusker Public Power District substation south of Lindsay was out due to a sub transmission line down. Crews switched lines to get the substation back on. There were also many individual outages throughout the service area."

When Borchers spoke to the Telegram on Thursday afternoon, he said the city's street crews were out until about 9 p.m. on Wednesday dealing with debris from the storm.

"(That was) due to that traffic light and due to bigger limbs that had taken power lines down, where we had to wait for Loup to clear them," Borchers said.

Crews were out again early taking care of debris on Thursday morning, Borchers said.

In places where tree limbs and other big pieces of storm debris are still blocking traffic, community members may reach out to the city street department for assistance by calling the street dispatch phone number at 402-562-4253.

"At this point we pretty much have all streets...open and cleaned up from any debris or trees," Borchers said.

There may be a few piles of debris on the edges of certain streets where people have permission from the city to do their own clean up.

"But they're clear out on the edge -- you can still go two lanes of traffic by them," Borchers said. "...It seemed like it was less than we anticipated, which is always welcome."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.