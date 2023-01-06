Attractive investment: Platte County approves grant for fieldhouse

Improvement grants have brought the Platte County area many interesting projects, most recently an event center in Lindsay. Their purpose is to improve the community's "curb appeal" and make communities better for visitors and residents.

In a Jan. 3 Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, $65,000 was allotted for building materials for the Columbus Community Hospital fieldhouse on the grounds that the facility will draw a lot of visitors, according to Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil.

"We were considering the fieldhouse as an attraction, it has the potential to bring in thousands of visitors for tournaments, leagues and other things people tend to travel out of Columbus for," McNeil said.

The wide assortment of activities that will be available there, she said, make it a very appealing space for those passing through or visiting as well as those who live in the area, as it will provide space for a wider variety of activities.

"Everything from wrestling matches to indoor soccer tournaments to arena football to archery events, that fieldhouse space is so flexible," McNeil said. "The opportunities are endless for the space because it's so flexible."

One thing that stuck out to McNeil was the expanded indoor seating for events and competitions, as it means potential for more visitors.

"In my mind, if the seats are full, the hotels and lodging facilities are full," McNeil said. "The project itself shows we're in support of hospital efforts to bring in these events, these visitors and make Columbus a destination."

Cori Fullner, executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, said the ability to hose larger sporting events in Columbus will help draw and keep people in Columbus.

"As a mom of boys in a lot of athletics, we were traveling to Omaha, Kearney, Grand Island. It would have been tremendous to have this facility here," Fullner said. "This is something I know families are doing now and knowing what this amenity will offer, it's going to put Columbus on the map."

Rob Marshall, director of fieldhouse operations, said that there are already negotiations for events to be held at the fieldhouse. He added that with the space available, they have the opportunity to bring more creative and competitive events to the community, like racquetball, pingpong and even pool tournaments.

Scott Messersmith, vice president of operations and human resources, said that in addition to attracting people from outside of town, those events will also be open to those who live nearby and hopefully incentivize their attendance.

"With the large field and different activities, the field itself, tennis courts, racquetball courts, the room with trampolines, esports, all of these are aimed at not only bringing people into the community but off their couches at home, bringing in from other towns for tournaments," Messersmith said.

Messersmith added that the hospital and everyone involved is grateful for the grants as the funds they provide not only ensure the project is completed but show community support.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the board for granting these funds which will make it easier to construct, build and purchase the items we’re putting in the center," Messersmith said. "We're very appreciative of receiving this grant."