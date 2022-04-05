ATV accident results in injuries

An ATV accident on Saturday resulted in injuries.

According to a Monday press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to an area just east of Webster Street on Gerrard Avenue in Monroe regarding an ATV accident with injuries.

An investigation showed that a 2012 Kawasaki ATV operated by 19-year-old Hannah Shemek of Monroe was traveling eastbound on Gerrard Avenue when Shemek lost control of the vehicle and collided into the back of a parked vehicle east of Webster Street.

Shemek was transported to the Columbus Community Hospital by Monroe Rescue where she was later flown by medical helicopter to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Damage to the parked vehicle, a 2006 Kia Rio, was estimated at $1,000. Damage to the Kawasaki ATV was estimated at $300.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor of the accident, stated the press release.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

