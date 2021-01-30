Authentic, giving and positive: Paprocki fosters youth through Project HELP, Big Pals-Little Pals

When asked about Platte County native CoLynn Paprocki, there’s one word that comes to the mind of those who know her: Passion.
That passion is focused on encouraging and supporting youth in the Columbus area to help make the community a better place. Paprocki achieves this through her job as a success coach with Project HELP at Central Community College(CCC) and her volunteerism with Big Pals-Little Pals.
“Her passion for other people is really what sets her apart,” said Becky Fausett, director of Project HELP at CCC. “She’s able to invest in every individual that she interacts with and supports them in a way that leaves them a little better off than they were before she interacted with them. She brings that to her job, specifically with her students but even with her coworkers and in the community as well.”
Paprocki’s upbringing and strong faith drives her enthusiasm to help and guide others in their journey to adulthood.
A big, Catholic family
Paprocki grew up on a family farm in the Humphrey area.
“I’m the youngest of 12 children, and I have about 50 nieces and nephews, literally, and about 20 great-nieces and –nephews,” she said. “So we have a very big family and, of course, my parents' farm.”
She described her family as “wonderful” but also filled with what she artfully calls, with a laugh, “scenarios.”
“…So a lot of people, a lot of scenarios. But we’re blessed in that we’re such a close-knit family,” Paprocki said. “I’m really blessed, since I’m the youngest child, that I have nieces and nephews that are just a couple of years younger than me, so I feel I have the best of both worlds.”
Paprocki graduated from Lindsay Holy Family School at the age of 17. Then, she moved into the dorms at Central Community College-Columbus.
She attended the college for three years and worked part time in the records office. She received a degree in human services and then attended Bellevue University, where she received her degree in human services administration.
Paprocki then worked as a full-time social worker for the Department of Health and Human Services office in Columbus before working for a short time as an apartment manager. She still resided in Columbus at that time.
Then Paprocki made a career change that had her coming full circle to where she first started her educational journey: Central Community College.
‘Felt like coming home’
“As an (alumna), I’m so honored and proud to work with students and help them achieve their success,” Paprocki said, adding that gaining employment at the college “felt like coming home.”
She started at the college 9.5 years ago on Halloween.
Paprocki works for Project HELP, which is a federal grant that helps individuals gain education and employment in the health care field. She works out of Project HELP’s CCC-Columbus’ office. As a success coach, she works directly with CCC students to help them meet their objectives.
“It’s a great way to help students set goals and see them achieve. I’m very hands-on with students here,” she said. “It’s also a great way to help them ladder up in their education and career. It helps with completion and retention for the college, as well.”
Fausett called Paprocki a genuine, encouraging and understanding person.
“She’s always thinking about other people, whether at work or at home. Whatever she can do to make the people around her feel better, she’ll be on top of it and she does a great job of that,” Fausett said, noting Paprocki is a hard worker.
“On our team, she’s a really strong leader for us and she looks out for her teammates to make sure everybody’s got what they need and that they’re doing OK and doing all right. She’ll go out of her way to make sure that they know that they’re appreciated and if there’s anything she can do to be of assistance, she will do it.”
Paprocki is able to communicate well with others, making her “a joy” at her job, Fausett added.
“You just feel at ease when you connect with her,” Fausett said.
‘God’s plan for me’
Paprocki met her husband, Brent, through a family member and after they married, she moved to where she grew up: Rural Humphrey.
“My husband and I moved out to his family farm and community,” Paprocki noted. “He was raised on a farm also about 10 miles away from me.”
Brent farms with his father on the farm and is employed full-time at Becton Dickinson Medical in Columbus.
“I came from Humphrey and found my way back there,” Paprocki said. “My dream was to live in town on a lake. I guess I just came back to my roots. It was kind of God’s plan for me. But I love it; it’s very peaceful and I’m very blessed.”
Living in rural Humphrey, the closest town is Tarnov. The couple attends St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Tarnov.
“…Their Catholic church is historical, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. It’s, like, breathtaking,” she noted.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and just relaxing.
“I feel like it’s really important to find joy in our lives. Whether that’s relaxing or just doing something that you look forward to,” Paprocki said. “My husband and I love to camp so we spend time in nature and just away from all the business of life.”
Although she has no children of her own, she remains close with her family, which is an important quality.
“Our family is very good about supporting and helping each other out,” Paprocki said. “That’s a pretty strong family value, being together.”
It’s through her strong Catholic-based values that Paprocki has the dedication and drive to volunteer for family- and youth-related causes in the Columbus community.
‘Youth are the pillar’
Paprocki has been involved with Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus for about seven years. The community-based program matches children with adult mentors to spark growth and positivity with area youth.
Her involvement started when a friend invited her to a Big Pals-Little Pals Board of Directors meeting.
“…Then I did a board member boot camp (and just learned) what it meant to be on the board because I had never been on a board,” she said. “So I decided to join and quickly got moved to the executive committee as a secretary and then moved up as the vice president and then the president and now I’m an advisory.”
In the board’s bylaws, the president serves for two years and then in an advisory capacity.
Paprocki said that witnessing the meaningful, lasting connections between children and their adult mentors is heartwarming.
“Growing up with Catholic values, we heard a lot about giving of your time, talent and treasure. I feel like it’s a good way to give my time and talent to the youth of our community,” Paprocki said. “It’s such a win-win scenario because, as with any volunteer work, you always get what you give back. It’s great to see our youth feeling supported and kind of expanding their horizons and forming those positive relationships.”
Four years ago, Paprocki spearheaded the start of a food and hygiene pantry at CCC-C. Students in need can utilize the pantry, which helps both them and their families and leads to greater success with basic needs being met.
“At Central Community College, we offer a lot of student support services and we have a lot of resources for students but it’s just one more way to show them that we care about their success and them as people,” she added.
Additionally, Paprocki has volunteered with fundraisers for the college’s adult education program and has taught religious education at area churches. Paprocki and her husband assisted with a Pasta for Paws event, which raised funds for the Columbus Police Department’s new K-9, Eros. She’s also been seen in the community lending a hand during various cancer benefits.
“(She is) a joy,” Fausett added. “She just has a way of being very authentic and giving and positive. She always has a bright side to things, but in a way that is so often genuine that people believe it and you’re able to get on board and get inspired by it.”
The Columbus community is full of generous and kind people, which is why Paprocki enjoys giving back by inspiring area youth.
“When I look back at my volunteer service, it’s always been tied to supporting children and families,” Paprocki said. “The youth are the pillar of our community; the more that we can give them positive role models and show them that they’re cared about… (the more) they can develop positive life skills, the more success we can look forward to in our communities.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.