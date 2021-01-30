Authentic, giving and positive: Paprocki fosters youth through Project HELP, Big Pals-Little Pals

She started at the college 9.5 years ago on Halloween.

Paprocki works for Project HELP, which is a federal grant that helps individuals gain education and employment in the health care field. She works out of Project HELP’s CCC-Columbus’ office. As a success coach, she works directly with CCC students to help them meet their objectives.

“It’s a great way to help students set goals and see them achieve. I’m very hands-on with students here,” she said. “It’s also a great way to help them ladder up in their education and career. It helps with completion and retention for the college, as well.”

Fausett called Paprocki a genuine, encouraging and understanding person.

“She’s always thinking about other people, whether at work or at home. Whatever she can do to make the people around her feel better, she’ll be on top of it and she does a great job of that,” Fausett said, noting Paprocki is a hard worker.

“On our team, she’s a really strong leader for us and she looks out for her teammates to make sure everybody’s got what they need and that they’re doing OK and doing all right. She’ll go out of her way to make sure that they know that they’re appreciated and if there’s anything she can do to be of assistance, she will do it.”