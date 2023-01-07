Azpeitia makes impact through S.T.R.I.V.E., B.I.O.N.I.C. at Columbus High School

Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Academic, social, ambitious – all are words used by school counselor Bethany Seehusen to describe Columbus High’s Rafael Azpeitia, Jr.

The son of Ana and Rafael Azpeitia of Columbus, Azpeitia has made a positive impact through S.T.R.I.V.E., a program at CHS in which 10th through 12th graders volunteer to help tutor their younger peers.

Seehusen, who manages the group, said they meet every Monday for 30 minutes during homeroom. In the cafeteria, the tutors meet with their tutees – the person they are tutoring. A few weeks ago, Seehusen said she had been struggling to communicate with a student who understand more Spanish than English.

Azpeitia, whose tutee didn’t make that session, volunteered to help out the student as he knows a good amount of Spanish.

“I could see her being a little bit more comfortable immediately. So that was really kind of him,” Seehusen said.

Azpeitia also went out of his way to organize students to talk about S.T.R.I.V.E. to parents and guardians during parent/teacher conferences this past fall, Seehusen added. Administrative approval was needed, so Seehusen provided him a sign-up sheet he would need to complete, which he filled out within a day and then asked about getting more fliers made to hand out to people.

Those efforts led to S.T.R.I.V.E. getting eight additional tutees.

“He's very good at being given directions and doing it. But he does it to the best of his ability and then some,” Seehusen said, adding Azpeitia had also reviewed tutoring documents and noted a shortfall in math and economics, as well as helped in recruiting more tutors.

Azpeitita, 17, said the program helps students feel comfortable in seeking the extra help they need.

“Normally with tutoring, you kind of feel down about yourself and ashamed that you need tutoring but at Columbus High School, they make you feel like it's OK to get tutored. Everybody has that ability to get a tutor if they need to,” he said.

Azpeitia can also be seen helping others in many other ways, including through a fairly new club at CHS called B.I.O.N.I.C. (Believe It Or Not, I Care).

“We have three committees – the encouragement, welcoming and birthday committees. The whole goal of the club is to make high school a more welcoming and lovely place to be part of,” Azpeitia said.

The group holds activities and does acts of kindness for the CHS community, such as dodgeball days for freshmen, a hot dog and barbecue for freshmen and new students and celebrating teachers’ birthdays by putting up birthday posters on their doors on their special day.

“It just helps show how much we care about them,” he added.

B.I.O.N.I.C. was started last year, Seehusen said, and this is the first full school year for the club. Azpeitia was voted as president of the club by his peers.

“With that honor, he has kind of been behind all of the activities that they do,” she said.

Azpeitia’s other involvement includes National Honor Society, Latino leadership, Key Club, student ambassador (he gives new students tours and checks on them at the end of the week to see how they’re doing), HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and VolunTEEN, which is a teen volunteer program at Columbus Community Hospital.

“In my work there, I feel like it's helped me develop some leadership skills and really enhance my interest in the health care field,” Azpeitia said of VolunTEEN.

Azpeitia is also employed as a certified nursing assistant at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

“You get to interact with residents and really see their side of things and give them a voice whenever something isn't up to par with how it should be,” he said.

He added he enjoys helping people because it makes him feel good to know that he’s done something that makes a difference in someone’s life.

Azpeitia, a senior, said he hopes to become an OB-GYN.

“Recently, my interest for the health care field has skyrocketed, especially since I've started to work as a nursing assistant in a nursing home,” Azpeitia said. “I've seen how that field really needs some help and could use some improvements.”

After graduating from high school, Azpeitia said he’s considering attending the University of Nebraska-Omaha to potentially major in biology and minor in public health and Latin American studies. For sure, he added, he hopes for the minor in Latin American studies.

“I really feel like it would help me learn more about Latin culture and everything like that,” Azpeitia said. “As a Mexican, you can only see one side of things, but there's so many different aspects of everything that you just never know about.”

That shouldn’t be too hard to accomplish, he added, as he will have 43 dual credits when he graduates from CHS.

“I won’t have to be stressing about having such difficult course load because I’ll pretty much have my generals out of the way,” Azpeitia said. “I really applaud Columbus High School for offering so many opportunities for our students, for doing that.”

Azpeitia said his hope is to someday make an impact.

“Being in the medical field, hopefully, would be able to give me a voice and help me make an impact where impact is really needed, especially for certain communities,” he said.

Seehusen added Azpeitia is one who encourages his peers to try their best.

“I know he wants to be in the medical profession,” Seehusen said. “Even if that is or is not what he ends up doing, I know for a fact he will be a leader wherever he is, because of the way that he communicates his ideas and his passion for people. He sees people struggle and it doesn't take him but one second to realize, ‘hey, this person needs somebody to lean on.’ And he's there.”

But, she added, he doesn’t extend a helping hand in a way that is intrusive or in someone’s face.

“He's there to serve them, and it's very clear that his motives are very pure,” she said. “I like that about him. I will miss him a lot when he graduates.”

According to Seehusen, Azpeitia is already making an impact through the CHS community.

“I think that he's putting roots down in Columbus that will fester, in the most positive way of using that word, to be fruitful for years to come,” Seehusen said, noting that his influence on those who are struggling will have a ripple effect that will encourage them to pay it forward in the future. “I think that his example is not going to die necessarily when he graduates, I think that it will continue because of the momentum that he has put forth in the last four years.”