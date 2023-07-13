Fans of the Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Eagles and other classic rock bands and musicians from the 1960s to the 1990s will find a special delight in tonight's LawnChairs on the Square event to be held at 7 p.m. at Frankfort Square.

B Street Band, a six-piece classic rock cover band, will take the stage to perform a variety of what guitarist and vocalist of the band Dave Miller calls a "wide and diverse repertoire of music."

"Our goal is to always do songs people recognize," Miller said. "Something familiar people can tap their toes to and dance to. We maintain a family-friendly event atmosphere, and we have a lot of fun while doing it."

The band, which consists of Miller; his wife, percussionist/vocalist Tammy Miller; assist Tom Troyer; keyboardist/vocalist Phil Goddard; drummer Craig Bontrager; and guitarist Steve Hanson, have played together for around 15 years.

"Half of us are from Milford, and the other half are from Lincoln," Miller said. "I used to be a pastor in Milford, and Craig, Tom, my wife and I came from that church's worship band."

Miller eventually connected with the soon-to-be remaining members of the band upon discovering their shared musical interests.

"Phil Goddard is a band director where my kids went to school, so I got to know him through there, and we decided to form a band," Miller said. "Steve Hanson joined the band five years ago, and he plays in a few other Lincoln bands. Also, a few members and I are a part of others bands, so we're all tied together in different ways."

The B Street name is a real place, Miller revealed, also stating the name was at first something the band "didn't put into much thought," at first.

"We were doing a block party a few years ago, and we realized we didn't have a name yet," Miller said. "The church in Milford was located on B Street, and we thought, well, it was a good name to start, and eventually it just stuck."

This is the band's second year playing at the LawnChairs in the Square, as they performed last year.

"We had a great time last year," Miller said. "The weather was great and a couple hundred of people showed and seemed to be engaged. Some people even got up and danced."

This LawnChairs on the Square event is sponsored by ALLO Columbus as a part of their 20th anniversary celebration. Alongside the B Street Band, participants can expect giveaways and food trucks with $2 off meal coupons to be handed out.

In addition to the B Street Band and ALLO, Kevin Johnson, co-chair of the Downtown Business Association, stated a funnel cake trailer will be present -- a detail that actually catalyzed the LawnChairs on the Square event, which has been going on for over 20 years.

"We had a few LawnChairs events in the past, but it didn't get into gear until we purchased the funnel cake trailer in 2000," Johnson said. "We realized if we were going to sell funnel cakes, we needed an event or something to sell them with, so we got the LawnChairs in the Square set up. Ever since, everyone has enjoyed it."

LawnChairs on the Square will continue on Thursdays throughout the summer and is free and open to the public. Tonight's B Street Band performance will last about two hours, stated Miller.

"We encourage people to come out, bring their lawn chairs and dancing shoes. I've played music ever since I was a kid, and this event is a great way to meet new people, establish relationships and just be a part of something musical," Miller concluded.