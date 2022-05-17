Baby formula shortages hit close to home

Effects from the current nationwide shortage of baby formula are reportedly being felt in Columbus.

On May 12, the Food and Drug Administration warned parents against using three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan. Investigators were looking into four reports of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formula, according to the Associated Press.

Abbott recalled all potentially affected products made at that facility, which impacts certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare with expiration dates of April 1, 2022, according to AP.

The Abbott plant has been shuttered since February and supply distribution issues have made the issue even worse.

Simon House Manager Lucy Lutjelusche noted the nonprofit does give new cans of baby formula to mothers in need. She said she receives calls daily asking if Simon House has any formula.

“I did get some money in my budget to purchase formula,” Lutjelusche said. “Now at Walmart when I went to go purchase formula last week, they were only limiting five cans per person per day and when I went in, I was able to do the two days and then they were totally out.”

With the ever-increasing cost of gas and groceries, it’s not a good time for the shortage to occur, she added.

“It is absolutely distressing,” Lutjelusche said. “…To see the shortage now, it is a stress on these young families.”

East-Central District Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Jessica Hicks expressed similar comments, noting that local stores are short on formula.

“If anyone has difficulty purchasing formula, I would encourage them to contact our WIC (Women, Infants and Children) office, and we are being flexible with the different kinds of formulas that we can offer,” Hicks said.

Parents needing to switch the brand of formula they typically use should first contact their child’s pediatrician or primary care doctor, she added.

This is especially important if the child requires any specialty or hypoallergenic formula.

“Instead of making homemade formula or using things like toddler formula, both of those things can be really dangerous to the baby's health. Contact medical personnel to see what they recommend,” Hicks said.

Hicks said she also encourages people to only buy a few cans at one time to avoid contributing to further supply issues. Just buying a couple of cans to get them through about two weeks should be enough, she added.

“We're mostly worried about kiddos not getting the nutrition they need,” Hicks said. “Making up formulas or giving cow's milk before they're biologically ready or giving toddlers milk, that can give some bad side effects. There's been a couple of kids hospitalized in the U.S. because of it. Our main concern is just encouraging them to see a doctor or WIC or find a different formula that they can possibly go on.”

A May 13 press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services urges people to avoid putting more water in baby formula. Although it may be tempting to stretch out a can of formula, this could led to nutritional imbalances and health problems, the release states.

DHHS is also urging people to check their pantries for unexpired formulas that they no longer need and consider giving them to their local food pantry.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.