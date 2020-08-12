Baby zebras born at Horn T Zoo

Horn T is open six months out of the year so it needs to generate enough money during the summer for operating expenses and to care for the animals throughout the winter season.

“I suppose we’re doing better but we’ve got a long road ahead of us,” Fisher said. “Things are going a little better than it was. We’re fully opened now so that has helped. Business has been very average to OK. But our numbers are down from a year ago.”

Horn T is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Along with zebras, they have roughly 30 different animal breeds, including rabbits, kangaroos, snakes, monkeys, lemurs and camels.

“We are open to the public,” Fisher said. “We do have guidelines that we’d like them to follow. It’s posted on our doors and in our building.”

Fisher added that a visit to Horn T Zoo gives area residents a trip to look forward to amid the coronavirus crisis.