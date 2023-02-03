The COVID-19 pandemic affected a lot of things, especially in the health care world. For Brookestone Acres, it brought with it new challenges that required more people than they had to address them.

"To keep our other three hallways with the appropriate amount of staff we had to close this hallway down to reallocate all those staff so now we're back to a place where we can reopen this," Social Services Coordinator Jessica Sabade said.

The 100 Wing, named for the room numbers within, was closed from 2019 until Feb. 1 of this year. At a reopening and ceremonial ribbon-cutting, Owner Jack Vetter visited for a brief tour.

"It's celebrating the fact they're opening this 100 Wing that’s been closed because of COVID and the existing labor force didn’t have enough (to) cover the building, so we were told to close it but we’re managing to get it in operation again so it's ready to go," Vetter said.

Vetter got his start in the mid 1960s, he said, when he earned a position as an administrator for a company called Bethesda. Now, Vetter Health Services oversees 31 senior health facilities across Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming and Missouri.

"I had the opportunity to buy a nursing home in Fairbury in 1975. I started with that, gradually added to it over the years to get where we’re at. I've been doing this 60 years," Vetter said.

Vetter added that the care of the space stuck out to him during the tour. With the proper amount of people now, he's excited to see how the space can serve the community.

"Adequate staff is the biggest thing and whatever the needs of the community are. We have a rehab component and for Medicare, rehab is a big item, we'll be needing more beds available for that," Vetter said. "Being orderly, clean, beautiful, fresh air, all those things that make quality of life (stuck out on the tour)."

The newly re-opened wing, Sabade said, should be able to accommodate an additional 20 people, both long and short-term care.

"It comes back to serving our community, we want to be able to take care of as many residents and their families as we can. Closing this limited how many people we can take care of," Sabade said.

Sabade added that the hospice rooms were much needed, something she is personally happy to see back in operation.

"For me it was the hospice, I have a special place in my heart with hospice and we wanted a place where families could be with their loved ones and have alone time or time that they could step away," Sabade said.