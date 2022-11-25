Back in time for Christmas

With the Christmas story taking place 2000-plus years ago, it can be hard to truly envision what the circumstances of that night were like. To that end, area churches aim to make that experience a little more real with live presentations of Nativity events.

Discover Hope International Church, located in the 30 Center Mall, has done an interactive Bethlehem experience for approximately 10 years, according to Senior Pastor Doug Holt.

"It’s evolved into what fits our church the best. Basically we tear our sanctuary down, put up a bunch of lights so it looks like a starry night and put up tents to turn our sanctuary into a street in Bethlehem," Holt said.

The tents are staffed by various volunteers, all in character of Bethlehem businesspeople, with stations to make items like rope and candles, as well as participate in the census, just as Mary and Joseph did.

"We'll actually have the manger scene set up in another room and everybody's in costume," Holt said. "There's shepherds walking around, they'll grab the families with excitement and say 'hey, I found the Christ-child!' and take them back to the manger scene and Mary and Joseph will tell their story."

Holt said the event is multifaceted for the church in that it not only tells the Christmas story, but it offers a family event for the Christmas season that everyone can find fun. He added that people call ahead of time, sometimes from states away to find out the date for the event.

"Number one, we're getting across that the Christmas season is about the Christ-child by taking them back to the Jewish roots of the day and what it looked like back then, how humble of a situation it was when our Lord was born," Holt said. "This is also a time when people are looking for things to do with their children and we kind of do it as a community activity."

The event will be take place from 5-7 p.m. at Discover Hope Church. There is no cost.

Out near Monroe, St. Luke's United Church of Christ and Gruetli Parish will hold its second annual drive-in Christmas pageant at the Gruetli church, 35504 197th St., on Dec. 17 and 18 at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. both days.

Pastor Adam Lassen, of St. Luke's, said they began doing the drive-in Nativity during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was popular enough they decided to keep it around.

"We started doing it during COVID since people couldn't go into the church for the program, now people could sit in their cars and watch from comfort there," Lassen said.

Lassen added that this year, they will be presenting the Nativity events from the perspective of Saints Luke and Matthew to give viewers a new look at the story. As the show is only 15 minutes, he added, it's a quick stop on a Christmas lights journey as well.

"It's something new we tried, people really liked it, so we said 'well, let's keep doing it,'" Lassen said. "People will go look at Christmas lights, watch it and go on their way."

During the performances, a freewill donation will be available, with proceeds going to a local charity, Lassen said.

As far as other December or Christmas-themed fundraisers go, Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold its annual Cookiefest on Dec. 13, starting at 4:30 p.m. at 1470 24th Ave. Peace Lutheran Church is holding a Spaghetti Feed on Dec. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 2720 28th St. to help fund their Nicaragua mission trip.