BACK IN TIME: Schuyler's first 'Cruise the Drag' brings good vibes

Schuyler area native Seth Mares recently helped bring his hometown back in time and he didn’t even have a DeLorean DMC-12 like in “Back to the Future.”

Instead, Mares fired up his 1971 Chevy Blazer and decided to make his way through the main parts of town last Friday night. Of course, he also invited the entire community via Facebook and dubbed it Schuyler’s “Cruise the Drag.” The end result was dozens of people hitting the open road through town for a couple of hours as a new way to practice social distancing while also saying hello to neighbors and old friends from afar.

“It took on a life of its own,” Mares said. “The weather could have been a little better, but it could have been a lot worse. It didn’t dampen spirits at all. Everyone was just excited to be out and part of something without having to leave their vehicle.”

The organized social gathering came about fairly quick. Mares said he had heard about the success of a similar function in West Point earlier this month and thought it would be neat to do something similar in Schuyler. It actually made him think about his own youth quite a bit.