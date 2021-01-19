Back-to-back wins: Columbus teen earns state American Legion oratorical competition

Columbus native Sarah Lasso won the state American Legion oratorical competition yet again on Saturday, the only local to have won twice.
Held at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus, the competition focuses on speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Lasso will now move on to the national event in Indianapolis in April. Last year's national competition was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was very sad. It was definitely something that I was looking forward to, but, hopefully this year I’ll be able to go,” Lasso said.
Before she gets on stage, like everyone, Lasso is a little nervous. She breathes. She reviews the hardest parts of her speeches in her mind. She tells herself she is ready; she has prepared for months. She knows exactly what to do.
“It was a lot of work,” she said. “Since there was so much research involved and there’s so much detail and you have to be ready to speak fluently and speak as best as you can from the heart, and with passion. It is very challenging.”
There are two main parts to the competition. One is an eight to 10-minute speech prepared beforehand. For the second part, the competitors have prepared for possible topics. One of the topics is picked during the competition and also relates to the Constitution.
The students have a short amount of time to prepare a three to five-minute speech on the topic. For Lasso’s main speech, she gave a talk warning citizens to stay true to the Constitution, which she added is crafted so no one institution would have ultimate power.
“If you heard her talk, it’s a beautiful talk,” said Michael Landkamaer, oratorical chairman for the American Legion Hartman Post 84 in Columbus. Landkamaer, a Vietnam veteran, has been involved with the American Legion for 46 years.
The oratorical program is very educational, he added.
“All the kids are winners,” he said. “They may not all get first place, but they’ve all learned more about our Constitution and the history of our country. That’s very, very important. The Constitution’s the foundation of our country."
Lasso gave her speech at the Ramada from a stage, opening with a description of an unnamed country.
“It sounds like our country,” Landkamaer said.
It turns out to be Venezuela, he noted.
“What has happened there is it used to be very, very prosperous,” he said. “…Now the people are in dire straits. She tied it into looking like what’s happening right now in our country.”
Venezuela, a country in the northern part of South America, has the world’s largest crude oil reserves, according to History.com.
For a time, its socialist government had large amounts of revenue. Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez died of cancer at age 58, according to the BBC. He was replaced by Nicolás Maduro.
In 2014, the economy began to collapse, according to History.com. In 2018, there were accusations of a rigged election and in 2019, Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó, declared himself interim president, according to the BBC.
Back in Nebraska, Landkamaer described Lasso as humble and a good speaker who knows how to project and make eye contact.
“She’s a natural,” he said.
Lasso is also involved in golf and will hopefully play tennis in the spring, she said. She is also in the musical and will compete in speech. She attends Columbus High School.
It is hard work, but she noted it’s worth it in the end because she can see the reward. She is only a sophomore in high school but has big dreams.
“I would love to be a lawyer,” she said. “I don’t know what God has in store for me, but I mean I would love to be a lawyer if I ever got a chance.”
