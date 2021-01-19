Back-to-back wins: Columbus teen earns state American Legion oratorical competition

Columbus native Sarah Lasso won the state American Legion oratorical competition yet again on Saturday, the only local to have won twice.

Held at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus, the competition focuses on speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Lasso will now move on to the national event in Indianapolis in April. Last year's national competition was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It was very sad. It was definitely something that I was looking forward to, but, hopefully this year I’ll be able to go,” Lasso said.

Before she gets on stage, like everyone, Lasso is a little nervous. She breathes. She reviews the hardest parts of her speeches in her mind. She tells herself she is ready; she has prepared for months. She knows exactly what to do.

“It was a lot of work,” she said. “Since there was so much research involved and there’s so much detail and you have to be ready to speak fluently and speak as best as you can from the heart, and with passion. It is very challenging.”