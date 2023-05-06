Every year when the weather gets right, Nebraskans take to the Loup River on kayaks, canoes, four-wheelers and swimsuits for some fun. Thanks to a recent partnership between Platte County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Columbus Area Recreational Trails and the Columbus Morning Rotary, they will have another option in kayak/canoe launch points.

"It begins just South of Genoa on the Game and Parks wildlife management area, George Syas. There's a fishing access point people can launch from," Ken Curry, District 3 representative for Nebraska Game and Parks, said.

The trail drifts down the Loup for an eight to 12 hour ride on a kayak or canoe. The second stop is downstream from Genoa, near Monroe, at what was once the village dump, now converted into a small parking area and stop on the trail.

"The county (Platte) did a great job providing parking and access, there's a nice sign from the rotary," Curry said. "You start at the wildlife area and from there, it's a six to eight hour float to Columbus."

The trip ends near the Ramada in Columbus, denoted by a sign matching the two in Genoa and Monroe. The signs, and effort as a whole, are part of a unique cooperative agreement between not only government entities, but the Columbus Morning Rotary as well.

The idea started across the river from the wildlife management area near Monroe named for Lee Rupp, naturalist and former state senator. On that property, there is a small pond and some nominal access to the Loup, but Rupp said he often was asked how to get to the water.

For most purposes, Rupp said, it was hard to reach the river as most of the good spots were on private land and presented potential liability issues for landowners. The current launch point is located just off the left side of Monroe Road once across the river, which means now he has an answer for them.

"When COVID struck, I averaged a call or two a week saying 'we want to recreate close to home, is there a place we can get on the river?' I'd say 'yeah, but they're few and far between,'" Rupp said.

Platte County, Rupp said, was able to use some of its snow-removal vehicles to clear out and better arrange the areas for the launch points because of the reduced snowfall in the last year. Game and Parks, Rupp said, had all of its machinery allocated on different projects but Platte County agreed to let them use some of the vehicles to accomplish that task. He particularly thanked the Platte County supervisors for their assistance on the project and willingness to participate in such a unique collaboration.

"The county did this (construction) and the state will run it as part of their recreational trails, that's that intergovernmental aspect," Rupp said.

Rupp said he hopes to get Gov. Jim Pillen to come see the project as Pillen has focused on intergovernmental cooperation a lot in his political career.

"Governor Jim Pillen is a good friend of mine and he's pushing one thing and one thing only: intergovernmental cooperation," Rupp said. "I'm gonna get (Pillen) down here and say 'look at that if you're talking intergovernmental cooperation."

Rupp added that there is a significant advantage to the trail being near communities, particularly in Columbus next to a hotel, as riders can hop off of their vessels and explore the area a little. The route also passes some decent-sized islands and sandbars riders could stop and rest on.

To help commemorate and the project, a ribbon-cutting will be held on May 9 at the Columbus launch point, near the Southeast parking lot of the Ramada.