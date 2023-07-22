With the school year approaching, school supplies can be a worry for some families, especially as the price of seemingly everything has gone up recently. Platte County Time 4 Change (T4C) and Centro Hispano, seeing that need years ago, started the Back-to-School Bash and it's still going strong.

The Back-to-School Bash, being held 3 p.m. July 23 at the Columbus Fire Station, 4630 Howard Blvd., will help 400 youngsters in need of school supplies as they approach the start of school. This is a significant increase in support over previous years, Vanessa Oceguera, from Platte County T4C, said.

"It shows the demand and how things have truly changed financially for some of the families in Platte County," Oceguera said. "There’s just a higher need for more of these items to be provided and willingness of the community to provide this for families."

Kat Lopez, communications director at Centro Hispano, said that last year's 250 backpacks had a significant reach, so this year's 400 will be more impactful, which is what the organizations hope to be with all of their activities.

"It’s been cool to see just because we realized there may be more need than we thought. It’s an incredible feeling when you see the magnitude of people coming out for this," Lopez said.

The backpacks, Lopez said, are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and there are only 400. There's no sign-up or registration, though they do ask parents or guardians accompany children in order for them to receive a backpack.

Oceguera said the event aligns with T4C's mission which was originally to prevent gang activity in Platte County, but has since shifted to promoting activities that keep youths from being involved in the justice system. Activities like this, she said, promote education and educational activities, which help towards that goal.

"You see a large financial need for students to get some assistance in gathering school supplies, that’s why we annually provide backpacks for families in need of assistance for that. Along the lines of that is why we provide youth activities, scholarships, it’s all part of what we do and it does impact things tremendously," Oceguera said.

Lopez said the event lines up with Centro's mission within the community and their more recent focus on making those coming into the area feel welcome and included. Area sponsors, such as Cargill, Hy-Vee, Nebraska Public Power District and the firefighters' union make it all possible, Lopez added.

"Our biggest vision and mission is to foster intentional change, especially with outreach programming, and cultivating that welcoming and belonging piece as well, being a resource for families whether that’s Platte, Boone, Colfax (Counties)," Lopez said.

There will also be food and other resources, Lopez and Oceguera said, so for those who may not make it for the initial backpack dispersal, there are still activities and resources available. At the very least, Lopez said, it's a fun day for families to come out and get information and resources.

"We’re excited because not only are we providing utilities and backpacks but also the resources the community may offer. We have booths, bounce houses, Kona shaved ice, things like that. It’s also just a fun day for people to get school supplies and resources and have fun with families."