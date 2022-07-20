Back to School Bash is back

Every year as the new school year lurks on the horizon, many families will have a hard time getting ready with providing kiddos with things like backpacks and other school supplies. This year is no different.

For the past two years, Centro Hispano and Platte Valley Time for Change (T4C) have partnered to hold a back-to-school bash with local organizations and service departments to help families prepare for the new school year.

The event will take place at Centro Hispano, 3214 25th St. on July 24, starting at 3 p.m. and will last until supplies run out. There is no registration process and all supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to Karina Perez, executive director for Centro Hispano, last year saw incredible attendance.

"Last year, we served over 206 bookbags, 320 families with hot dogs and burgers, Fresh Bucks from United Way and 190 hygiene packets," Perez said.

This year, they're planning for even more. With quantities limited to whatever they have, the lines every year get long. This time around, they will hand out 250 bags, 500 servings of food and 250 hygiene packets. Centro Hispano Communications Director Katherine Lopez said people were in line for almost an hour and a half beforehand the first year of the partnership.

"We got a good glimpse of the need for school supplies last year. A line formed way before we even started, just a lot of people from the surrounding area, even Schuyler," Lopez said.

This wouldn't be possible if it weren't for T4C and Centro's partnership as well as the sponsors, Perez said.

"We're serving anybody in the community, any background. This is also an opportunity to see a lot of organizations that are willing to contribute," Perez said.

Among the sponsors are four major sponsors Perez said specifically made the event possible: Cargill Columbus, Hy-Vee, Nebraska Public Power District and the Columbus Professional Firefighters Association Local 1575.

There are no requirements for the items being given out, other than that the child receiving them be physically present. No identification or signup is required.

"I think it allows a space to come regardless of situation, a family friendly event free from scrutiny or fear of someone knowing there's need in that household," Perez said.

Casey Schwarting, general manager of the Columbus Hy-Vee, said Hy-Vee likes to contribute to these events because it's a way to give to the communities its stores are based in. In this particular case, Hy-Vee is donating all the food for the event.

"We obviously want to be a part of all these types of things and just give back," Schwarting said. "Centro Hispano, as everyone knows, are doing a great job of giving back, they're doing amazing things and we wanted to help them and be involved."

Schwarting added that this need isn't exclusive to Platte County or the Columbus area, either, and that Hy-Vee's interests reach wherever it can help.

"I know that in every community, there's going to be people who need a little help and we want to be there wherever and whenever we can," Schwarting said.

Area organizations and service providers will also be at the event, providing free information and answering questions. Face painting, treats, inflatables and games will also be available.