Back to School Block Party: Columbus Christian School and local churches collaborate on community event

After a few years of reduced social activities and with ever-increasing costs of everything, local summer activities have become a popular way for businesses, organizations and families to break up the daily grind.

The Back to School Block Party being held at Columbus Christian School on Aug. 26 is exactly that, according Head Teacher Daneill Beck. The event, scheduled for 5-7 p.m., is meant to be a bigger better version of the school's past free summer events.

"We’ve typically done a back-to-school picnic to build community within the school. Our overall mission is to reach out and serve the community and bring the community in to see what we have to offer," Beck said.

Along with the school, three local churches will help at the event, providing music and volunteers. During the event, Beck said, the churches' worship bands will play live music.

Connection Christian Church starts at 5 p.m., Discover Hope International church starts at 5:45 and Word of Life Community Church at 6:30.

"I’m excited about the atmosphere of Christian music and enjoying each other’s company. Last year later in the fall, we did the block party and invited neighbors, we had the bounce houses and a chili feed," Beck said.

This year, the inflatables will return, as well as some carnival games, gaga ball, sidewalk chalk, face painting and visits from the Nebraska State Patrol and Columbus Fire Department, according to Mike Moser, Lead Pastor at Connection Christian Church and a member of the committee that plans the event.

"This is an attempt to go bigger and really love on the community and let people know the Christian school is there and they do care," Moser said.

In addition to the festivities, Brewster's Backyard BBQ will have pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and water available for $5. Those who aren't inclined toward pulled pork can get a hot dog instead for $3.

"One of the things we realized is with the cost of things going up and it getting harder to find free or low cost family fun options, this would be a great way to give back to the community," Moser said.

Moser also emphasized that this is open to anyone who wants to come. The event is held at the school, but it's open to the public. The goal is to hold an event where kids and their families can have fun for a few hours in what's left of summer break.

"We believe they’re the future and want to set them up with a good solid Christ-based education, something that will impact them and their families in whatever communities they decide to live in for generations to come," Moser said.

Julie Tiemeyer, another member of the planning committee, said the event is an opportunity just to get out of the house and see the people in the neighborhood and have fun together, and she hopes people take advantage of that.

"I would hope after everyone being stuck in their homes for so long, they'll take the opportunity to come back, fellowship and develop friendships," Tiemeyer said.

The school will have an open house and a place to pre-order the fudge they usually sell around the holidays during the event.