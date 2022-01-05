Back up dispatch equipment to move

Some of the back-up 911 dispatch equipment for Columbus, Platte County and a number of other entities in the region is due for a move and an update.

"I'm the chairman of the East Central 911 board," Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said. "Right now there are (several) counties that are participating in the interlocal that created the board. We share 911 host services."

East Central 911 currently includes Saunders County; Butler County; the Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center (JCC), which also dispatches for Polk County; Hamilton County, which also dispatches for Merrick County; Boone County, which also dispatches for Nance County; and finally the Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Communications Center.

Those entities share 911 equipment under the East Central 911 board's interlocal agreement. It's a cost-saving measure.

"Instead of each county having all of their equipment in the back room and spending millions of dollars on equipment, we're sharing the expensive equipment and then we're all connected to it remotely," Hofbauer said.

The East Central 911 board has existed for about six years, Hofbauer said, and is currently being refreshed. As part of that process, the Region 26 Council and Custer County are looking to join East Central 911.

The equipment shared under the East Central 911 interlocal agreement is currently located, or 'hosted,' in two places. One host is near Wahoo in Saunders County and the other is in Columbus.

"The plan is to move the Saunders host to Grand Island and keep the Columbus host where it's at," Hofbauer said.

There are a number of reasons for moving the equipment from Wahoo to Grand Island, primarily the need for reliable central heating and cooling. Fluctuations in temperature can wreak havoc on the sensitive equipment at the host locations, which is exactly what happened near the end of September in 2021 when an air conditioning failure caused 911 service disruptions in Butler, Polk and Saunders counties.

East Central 911's equipment is getting old and will need to be replaced soon, so if there was ever a good time to make the move, it's now. The upcoming planned equipment upgrades are projected to cost East Central 911 more than $300,000.

At a Dec. 30 Joint Communications Committee meeting in Columbus, JCC Director Rachel Pensick said the East Central 911 entities split the cost of the shared equipment based on how many dispatcher positions each has.

The equipment will be paid for over a period of five years, but the majority of the cost will be due from the various East Central 911 entities in the first year.

Pensick said the Columbus/Platte County share is about $33,000 over all five years, with roughly $26,000 expected due the first year.

"84% of that $26,000 should be coming from set aside funds," Pensick said on Dec. 30.

Pensick and Hofbauer both separately acknowledged that, across the state, the Nebraska Public Service Commission is encouraging the regional model exemplified by the East Central 911 interlocal agreement.

"Although we have the ability to use our funds to pay for it, it's basically an unfunded mandate," Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said at the Dec. 30 meeting.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.