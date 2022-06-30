Backemeyer honored with prestigious teaching award

Cindy Backemeyer has brought educational nourishment to hundreds of Elmwood-Murdock students with her deep teaching roots in the school district.

She was recognized for her achievements with a prestigious teaching award earlier this month.

Backemeyer was named the Nebraska Department of the American Legion Elementary Teacher of the Year. She will be honored during a special ceremony at the Nebraska American Legion State Convention. The convention took place over the weekend in Columbus.

Elmwood American Legion Post 247 Commander Bonnie Brewer said she was happy to see Backemeyer selected for the statewide award. She said Backemeyer has gone above and beyond in her support of American Legion activities for more than two decades.

“Cindy is our first nominee, so we’re very excited to be able to honor her in this way,” Brewer said.

Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School Principal Trisha Nichelson said Backemeyer’s commitment to the local community made her a good choice for the Elementary Teacher of the Year honor.

“Cindy takes the time to teach her students and other members of the community about caring and being responsible for our history and the valuable lessons we can learn from them,” Nichelson said in a letter to the state selection committee. “She makes it her passion to ensure her students know the importance of education both in and out of school. It is because of her dedication to the education of students of our community that I recommend her for this award.”

The Nebraska American Legion sponsors Teacher of the Year awards for elementary, middle and high school educators. Teachers must have promoted American Legion youth programs in the field of education at a notable level. They can be a veteran or non-veteran and must have accomplished many positive educational goals in their careers.

A local American Legion post must endorse candidates for the award. The state’s Americanism Committee selects winners in elementary, middle and high school levels by majority vote each spring.

Brewer said members of American Legion Post 247 decided to nominate Backemeyer earlier this year. They wanted to honor her for leading fourth-grade students in many community service projects.

“We feel Cindy meets this criteria with her support of bringing students to visit the Elmwood G.A.R. Hall Veterans Museum, visiting the cemetery to help clean veterans’ tombstones and general support of veterans throughout the year and especially on Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” Brewer said.

Nichelson said Backemeyer’s list of achievements is a lengthy one. She works with Student Council members and Elmwood-Murdock families to raise money for the local food bank each year. She coordinates a fund-raising activity before Christmas and leads a cereal challenge in the spring.

Backemeyer takes fourth-grade students to Elmwood Cemetery each year in the week prior to Memorial Day. Students learn how to identify graves of veterans, the war in which they served and additional facts about the history of the cemetery. They also clean tombstones and crosses with rags and buckets in preparation for the annual Memorial Day service.

Backemeyer takes her classes to the Bess Streeter Aldrich House and Grand Army of the Republic Hall Veterans Museum each year to give them a chance to learn about Elmwood history. In addition to teaching social studies lessons at school, Backemeyer also works with students and families to create pop-up shops. Children learn about economics and entrepreneurship by selling products to local residents. They then donate their profits to area charities.

Nichelson said Backemeyer has planted many positive seeds with her work at Elmwood-Murdock. She said those efforts have paid off in many ways for everyone in Cass County.

“Cindy models for her students and the staff what it means to serve our community,” Nichelson said. “From raising money for the local food pantry to cleaning headstones before Memorial Day, Cindy works to ensure the community is well taken care of.”

