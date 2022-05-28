Backroads Pub offering relaxing atmosphere

A pair of Northeast Nebraska natives said they hope to provide a place for visitors and locals to come socialize and relax at the Backroads Pub in Bellwood, located in nearby Butler County.

Jimmy Buell, originally from Bellwood, moved back to the area with his family after living in Washington state for about 14 years. Buell said worked a variety of jobs back West, including landscaping, semi-truck driving and being a general contractor.

Backroads Pub, 507 Esplanade St., opened under his ownership on the first Tuesday of February 2021. Buell, along with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Meister, has been back in Butler County for over a year now. The couple lived with Buell’s daughter and now have a child together.

“I purchased it right about Jan. 1 of that year and we did a little bit of a facelift here and made kind of our own made a little bit more comfortable and cozy and cleaned it up a bit until we felt good about it,” Buell said.

Buell’s mother, Deb, worked at Backroads for a number of years before Buell took over ownership. Backroads Pub is something of a family business, with Meister working in the kitchen and Deb opening the establishment.

Meister is also from Butler County, originally being from the David City and Garrison area. The purchase of the bar and move back to Northeast Nebraska seemed like good timing, Meister noted.

“It's nice and quiet and easy going compared to the city life,” Meister said of Bellwood. “It was a different setting out there than it is here. But it's nice to be back.”

Meister said she and Buell are hoping to provide good quality food and service. She said she is wanting to get to know the Bellwood community as well.

Backroads Pub opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The specials start at 5 p.m. and end around 8:30 or 9 p.m., depending upon the crowd. Usually the business is open until 10 p.m. but they’ll be open for longer if there’s a crowd. Saturdays they are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then they reopen for dinner service at 5 p.m. They haven’t been able to be open for lunch due to being short-staffed but they’re hoping they can in mid-June.

As far as specials, the establishment offers burgers on Tuesdays, wings and loaded nachos on Wednesdays, a Backroads meatball special on Thursdays, a fish fry on Fridays and prime rib on Saturday. They have a full menu in addition to the specials. The bar is open for breakfast on the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

Along with food, Backroads Pub features traditional bar items, including pool tables and a jukebox – karaoke is held on the second Saturday of the month.

Buell noted their special burger, the Backroads burger, which comes with bacon, cheese, fried egg, ham, lettuce, mayonnaise, onion, pickle and tomato.

It’s been more than a year since Buell took over the business but he’s continuing to learn as he goes.

“We're learning and growing and continually adjusting and adapting until we find our niche. We're after a balance that best serves the community first and then suits our needs as well,” Buell said. “Employees are hard to come by so you have to create a schedule that you know you can handle without overdoing it yourself as well as be open for the public as much as possible.”

Buell noted that so far, response has generally been positive.

“They've been very receptive and they like the food – that's a start,” he said. “We just tried to provide them provide them entertainment … we've enjoyed it so far.”

