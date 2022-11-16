Baking up something special: Federated Church carries on Christmas Cookies for 15th year

Christmas cookies are a tradition in many homes across the world, whether left out for overnight visitors or eaten much faster than expected.

For the Federated Church, though, they're a different sort of holiday tradition. For the last 15 years, the church has held a Christmas cookie sale called "Cookies 'n More" which at one point also featured crafts. Now, they focus on cookies.

Chris Warren, co-chair of the board that organized Cookies 'n More, said bakers are contacted in late October and asked to make six dozen cookies or candies.

"It's pretty much everybody in the church participating if they can and we usually have a good turnout for cookies," Warren said.

Some of the ladies of the church, Warren added, even have a group baking day, spending the day as a group making molasses cookies, decorated cookies, peanut brittle, almond bark, ginger snaps, macaroons and much more. The church will also serve hot cider and have samples of some of the cookies.

"We have all kinds of different cookies, they're yummy and you're supporting missions," Warren said.

Deb Curry, who has been involved in the cookie sale for the past couple years said it's a fun tradition for the church but also reflects the family traditions of the bakers.

"It’ll say in the name 'Norwegian something' or 'Danish such and such' or 'great-grandma Emma’s chocolate chip recipe' that might be slightly different," Curry said. "There's kind of a nostalgia warmth to share what you made with others who enjoy it."

Every year, Curry added, there's a wide assortment of old and new items, such as last year's mouse cookies or a traditional cookie with a slight twist.

"Everyone attending can find something nostalgic from their childhood or that grandma made, because there's such a variety of people making cookies," Curry said.

On top of that, Curry said, one can find new types of cookies they may want to try their hand at, or a new way of making something they haven't tried before.

"Sometimes when you look around, there's something really cute there," Curry said. "I just saw some that were Oreos half dipped in white chocolate with little Christmas trees on them and I thought 'could that be any cuter?'"

Cookies 'n More will take place at the Federated Church on Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. Those involved suggest getting there early as they sell quickly and even with many bakers making six dozen apiece, they run out fast.

Cookies and candy will be sorted for convenience, but selection is a pick-and-mix format to fill a box allowing attendees to enjoy a variety of goodies. A small boxes costs $10 and large ones being $15. Proceeds and donations go toward the church's future projects and mission trips.

"The community gains something but this is something that's far-reaching," Curry said. "Some of the funds stay local and some is for missions."