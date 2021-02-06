Banquet award recipients to be honored virtually

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is not planning to hold an in-person Rural Recognition Banquet event this year, but is working out plans to recognize its award recipients.
"Due to COVID, we're not going to hold a Rural Rec Banquet this year," Chamber Communications Coordinator Jessie Eurek said.
Chamber Agribusiness Committee Member and Columbus Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President Brad Christensen said the decision not to hold an in-person banquet was made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Directed Health Measures.
"But compared to 2020, in 2021 we're actually going to still recognize our award recipients," Christensen said.
The Chamber plans to do that in March by posting videos that feature each of its Rural Recognition award recipients.
At a Jan. 29 meeting, members of the Agribusiness Committee gathered in person and over Zoom to discuss options for recognition.
Christensen presented several options, ranging from a postponement of the event until 2022 to a smaller presentation at the Platte County Fair.
In the end, the Committee settled on a combination of several options, erring on the side of caution by avoiding any public in-person events.
"We'll share the videos on social media during ag week to recognize the award winners for their dedication to agriculture," Eurek said
This year, ag week begins March 22 and ends March 26.
There are five awards, so there will be five videos, one each for the recipients of the Senior Farmer, Area Young Farmer, Woman in Ag, Ag Pioneer and Ag Impact awards.
The Chamber also plans to make press releases announcing the award winners when it gets closer to ag week.
The 2020 Rural Recognition Banquet didn't take place.
Although COVID-19 took the wheels off the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Com…
"We tried to postpone the event and then eventually had to cancel it due to COVID restrictions on having in-person events," Christensen said.
Last year's banquet was slated for late March, right when COVID-19 began to hit Columbus. First, the event was delayed until the Platte County Fair, then Columbus Days and finally it was canceled completely.
Because the 2020 award recipients were not recognized last year, they will be recognized this year.
Usually, the banquet is an evening of in-person celebration.
"Normally, everyone comes for a social hour to socialize with fellow ag producers and enjoy a meal. All area ag producers are invited to attend the event," Christensen said
Members of local businesses that support the event are also invited.
"Previously, this event was done in coordination with the extension office and they would have their 4-H achievement awards, so there would be 4-H'ers and 4-H families there as well," Christensen said.
He said 4-H, the Ag Society and Central Community College typically award scholarships at the banquet for ag students. Then, the Chamber would recognize its five award winners.
Eurek said the Chamber plans to recognize this year's rural rec award recipients briefly next year, when celebrations can hopefully be held in-person once again.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.