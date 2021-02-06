 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Banquet award recipients to be honored virtually
View Comments
alert featured

Banquet award recipients to be honored virtually

{{featured_button_text}}
Agribusinesses committee plans for banquet

Members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee gather for a meeting on Jan. 29 to discuss options for this year's Rural Recognition Banquet. From left: Miki Naylor, Sandie Fischer, Bud Fleischer, Jessie Eurek, Brad Christensen, Arnie Stuthman, Karen Schlautman and Tyler Engstrom.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is not planning to hold an in-person Rural Recognition Banquet event this year, but is working out plans to recognize its award recipients.

"Due to COVID, we're not going to hold a Rural Rec Banquet this year," Chamber Communications Coordinator Jessie Eurek said.

Chamber Agribusiness Committee Member and Columbus Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President Brad Christensen said the decision not to hold an in-person banquet was made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Directed Health Measures.

"But compared to 2020, in 2021 we're actually going to still recognize our award recipients," Christensen said.

The Chamber plans to do that in March by posting videos that feature each of its Rural Recognition award recipients.

At a Jan. 29 meeting, members of the Agribusiness Committee gathered in person and over Zoom to discuss options for recognition.

Jessica Eurek

Christensen presented several options, ranging from a postponement of the event until 2022 to a smaller presentation at the Platte County Fair.

In the end, the Committee settled on a combination of several options, erring on the side of caution by avoiding any public in-person events.

"We'll share the videos on social media during ag week to recognize the award winners for their dedication to agriculture," Eurek said

This year, ag week begins March 22 and ends March 26.

There are five awards, so there will be five videos, one each for the recipients of the Senior Farmer, Area Young Farmer, Woman in Ag, Ag Pioneer and Ag Impact awards.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chamber also plans to make press releases announcing the award winners when it gets closer to ag week.

The 2020 Rural Recognition Banquet didn't take place.

"We tried to postpone the event and then eventually had to cancel it due to COVID restrictions on having in-person events," Christensen said.

Last year's banquet was slated for late March, right when COVID-19 began to hit Columbus. First, the event was delayed until the Platte County Fair, then Columbus Days and finally it was canceled completely.

Because the 2020 award recipients were not recognized last year, they will be recognized this year.

Usually, the banquet is an evening of in-person celebration.

"Normally, everyone comes for a social hour to socialize with fellow ag producers and enjoy a meal. All area ag producers are invited to attend the event," Christensen said

Members of local businesses that support the event are also invited.

"Previously, this event was done in coordination with the extension office and they would have their 4-H achievement awards, so there would be 4-H'ers and 4-H families there as well," Christensen said.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

He said 4-H, the Ag Society and Central Community College typically award scholarships at the banquet for ag students. Then, the Chamber would recognize its five award winners.

Eurek said the Chamber plans to recognize this year's rural rec award recipients briefly next year, when celebrations can hopefully be held in-person once again.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Straight from the people
Local

Straight from the people

The motivation behind much of the work of Nebraska Community Foundation does can be summed in two words: people attraction. Philanthropy is a …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse on U.S. Capitol attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News