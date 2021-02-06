Banquet award recipients to be honored virtually

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is not planning to hold an in-person Rural Recognition Banquet event this year, but is working out plans to recognize its award recipients.

"Due to COVID, we're not going to hold a Rural Rec Banquet this year," Chamber Communications Coordinator Jessie Eurek said.

Chamber Agribusiness Committee Member and Columbus Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President Brad Christensen said the decision not to hold an in-person banquet was made in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Directed Health Measures.

"But compared to 2020, in 2021 we're actually going to still recognize our award recipients," Christensen said.

The Chamber plans to do that in March by posting videos that feature each of its Rural Recognition award recipients.

At a Jan. 29 meeting, members of the Agribusiness Committee gathered in person and over Zoom to discuss options for recognition.

Christensen presented several options, ranging from a postponement of the event until 2022 to a smaller presentation at the Platte County Fair.

In the end, the Committee settled on a combination of several options, erring on the side of caution by avoiding any public in-person events.