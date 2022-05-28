Barbershop! CHS ensemble headed to Nashville

After the cancellation of the Barbershop Harmony Society's Midwinter Convention in January, Columbus High School's barbershop harmony singers have hit the road for the Barbershop Harmony Society's headquarters in Nashville.

Four months after they were expecting to compete and perform in Pasadena, California, they will perform three original songs created specifically for CHS by songwriter Niki Smart and arranged by arrangement expert Robert Rund.

When writing the songs, Smart called the school and asked students what they wanted in the songs, making the pieces have a more personal touch for the group.

The songs will be performed and broadcast live, then recorded for later use by the Barbershop Harmony Society. They will also eventually be available for public viewing, Ritter said.

Barbershop ensembles can be anywhere between a quartet and a large ensemble of over 50 singers. Songs range from jaunty tunes with choreography to standing harmony pieces and ballads.

Choir Director Jacob Ritter was in a barbershop quartet called "Out for Fun" in college, and has been involved in acapella groups since he was young. He hopes this trip and the barbershop program overall carry over past high school for his group.

"I'm passionate about not only barbershop but acapella, so that has kind of been my legacy at CHS is bringing barbershop and acapella to the program in a way that's fun for kids," Ritter said.

Ritter said this opportunity was a surprise for the group, and very kind of the Barbershop Harmony Society to organize.

"They are incredibly philanthropic and generous when it comes to high school choruses," Ritter said. "So they reorganized and instead of bringing us to Pasadena to compete instead we're going to Nashville."

Two other schools were selected for this as well, but the three are not collaborating or competing for this opportunity.

While in Nashville, the group's primary focus is the Barbershop Harmony Society's headquarters, but Ritter said the group will get to see parts of "Music City," including time on a showboat.

"There's a lot of cool places and culture to see in Nashville. The Broadway strip with all the live music is amazing. You're always sort of star-struck when you walk down the street," Ritter said.

Junior Jimmy Eads said he's excited for the trip because he gets to travel and be on television.

"I don't travel a lot so it's going to be a really fun experience, being on TV for the first time," Eads said.

Junior Eric Martinez joked that he's most excited about the hotel pool, but corrected to say the music is a big part of this.

"All jokes aside, I'm excited that we get to premiere these three songs to the world," Martinez said.

Junior Sarah Lasso added that the songs being exclusive makes it mean even more.

"They're original songs we can take pride in, they were written for us," Lasso said.

The group has been practicing since the winter of 2021, due to the original convention getting canceled and this new opportunity popping up. Junior Abby Wurdeman said they really doubled down on practicing recently.

"It started getting more intense the last three months or so just preparing for that but otherwise like a year and a half," Wurdeman said.

Wurdeman said she is excited for this opportunity to sing their songs for others.

"I'm personally excited to get to a new crowd of people. I've never met people who've seen us before," Wurdeman said.

In 2019, when the group performed in Nashville against 20 schools at the midwinter convention, they brought home a superior rating. This trip will not involve that competitive aspect, however.

"We did get the superior rating but not audience favorite, and this year our goal was originally audience favorite. Hopefully we get to go again someday and compete for that," Ritter said.

The group will record two sillier, more light-hearted choreographed tunes, "The Woot-Woot Song" and "Storybook" and a more serious ballad, "Amazing."

Ritter said his personal favorite of the three is "Amazing" because of the meaning behind the words, but that he is excited for this opportunity to showcase the group's ability and hard work.

Ritter added that their performances will be used as promotional material for the arrangements, as the Barbershop Harmony Society will sell the music and lyrics for other groups to learn, as performed by the Columbus High School group.

"I feel like what we're doing in our program is special and I want the work these kids have put forth to be seen by as many as possible and recognized on the biggest stage possible," Ritter said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0