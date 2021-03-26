Barcel proud and humbled to have earned Ag Pioneer Award

Loseke said Barcel is a member of YFFC's board and that he often hosts community gatherings at the mill location near Bellwood.

"He invites lots of people," Loseke said.

Barcel is also a member of Connection Christian Church. Youth Pastor Joshua Muehlbauer said he has taken kids to events at the mill before.

"We've gone out and had bonfires out at his place," Muehlbauer said.

In the meantime, though, work keeps Barcel plenty busy.

Aside from the mill he took over and the landscape business he began, Barcel has started nearly a dozen other businesses, ranging from real estate to trucking to mosquito management.

"We currently run 13 different companies out of this office," Barcel said.

Barcel has partners in some of them but said he runs almost all of them.

"The last one is a company called Vital Ag and that one was started to process a material we're currently making called biochar," Barcel said.

Biochar is a charcoal-like material rich in carbon. Produced from plant matter, biochar may have a future as a method for capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in soil.