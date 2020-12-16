Barrel race series sees spike in attendance

Whether it’s from people wanting to get out and about or from word spreading of the event, the Ag Park Barrel Racing Series has seen increased attendance this year.

“This year, we’ve had 30 kids in our youth barrels, and between 60 and 90 in our open barrels, so (it’s) a significant increase,” said Chantal Sempek, who serves on the volunteer-run committee which organizes the event.

That’s comparable to the 15 youth and 40 to 60 adults that turned out to Barrel Racing’s inaugural event five years ago. In addition to youth and adult barrel racing, participants can also take part in pole bending. The series is a jackpot-style event with a 4D format.

Sempek grew up in Lindsay and, along with her sister La Nae Drozd, would go to barrel races in Columbus when it was run by another organization. But, Sempek said, the organization disbanded so she and others decided to form a volunteer-run committee to start a new series.

“When that association dissolved, we didn’t want to see barrel racing go away from our local community when it was so convenient and so nice to be 10 minutes away from an arena…” Sempek said. “The fact that we’re volunteers allows us to put money back towards the competitors of our series.”