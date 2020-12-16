Barrel race series sees spike in attendance

Whether it’s from people wanting to get out and about or from word spreading of the event, the Ag Park Barrel Racing Series has seen increased attendance this year.
“This year, we’ve had 30 kids in our youth barrels, and between 60 and 90 in our open barrels, so (it’s) a significant increase,” said Chantal Sempek, who serves on the volunteer-run committee which organizes the event.
That’s comparable to the 15 youth and 40 to 60 adults that turned out to Barrel Racing’s inaugural event five years ago. In addition to youth and adult barrel racing, participants can also take part in pole bending. The series is a jackpot-style event with a 4D format.
Sempek grew up in Lindsay and, along with her sister La Nae Drozd, would go to barrel races in Columbus when it was run by another organization. But, Sempek said, the organization disbanded so she and others decided to form a volunteer-run committee to start a new series.
“When that association dissolved, we didn’t want to see barrel racing go away from our local community when it was so convenient and so nice to be 10 minutes away from an arena…” Sempek said. “The fact that we’re volunteers allows us to put money back towards the competitors of our series.”
Other nearby winter series are located as far as Lincoln and Broken Bow, Drozd said, and most of the approximate eight people making up the committee are from the Columbus area and didn’t want to see winter barrel racing cease to exist.
Drozd serves on the Ag Park Barrel Racing Series Committee as well and thinks the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the hobby.
Support Local Journalism
“There’s a lot of social distancing, surprisingly, that goes on at these things because really you’re just with either your family or your horses at the show… so I don’t think people were as worried about COVID because of that,” Drozd said. “With all the other events being canceled, there wasn’t as much tournaments and stuff this summer, even horse events. I think people kind of miss out on that and people were ready to get out and do that this winter.”
The series is held at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus, beginning in the fall and continuing to February or March. It’s held every other weekend with the next event taking place this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20.
Because of COVID, those wanting to take part must register online and pay the entry fee at the event.
“We have required our contestants to wear a mask while they’re coming into the office to pay for entrance,” Sempek said. “We recommend social distancing and masking … but we leave that up to their discretion. We only require it when they’re in the office and it may affect our volunteers.”
Drozd, who works as a hairstylist in Columbus, said they haven’t seen any COVID-related issues spring up.
“With everything going on, I have clients that ask ‘can you social distance? Do you have to wear a mask while you’re on a horse?’ and things like that. The thing I tell my clients is even though COVID is real and we’ve had more COVID this fall, thankfully we haven’t had any come from horse events,” Drozd said.
Although there’s potentially money to be won at the barrel races, Sempek said, those that take part are there purely for love of the hobby.
“It’s all kind of luck of the draw, how your run falls into the money. If you’re the fastest person there, there’s no guarantee you’re going to win the money,” Sempek said. “I think people enjoy it so much because they love the animal; they love horses, they love the sport, they love being able to compete on an animal that they enjoy being around and owning.”
She added that it’s also a family-friendly event, which she thinks also draws in both participants and general attendees.
“I think it’s just the environment and the love of the sport that keeps people coming,” Sempek said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.