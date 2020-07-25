Baseball cleats, clichés and better conversations

When you work in communications, you try to avoid clichés, yet, in recent days, some popular platitudes have given me new perspective about our community.
The other evening, I stopped for a couple of ice cream treats at a local drive -through. As I took my place on a 6-foot distance marker secured to the floor and waited my turn to order, a group of about 10 elementary boys bounded through the door wearing their baseball cleats and uniforms. Like young calves in a corral, they practically jumped over each other in elation at either having won the game or anticipating the sweet treat they had earned.
Their cleats clattered against the tile; their jerseys were unkempt and sweaty; they were loud and boisterous, and because they wore no masks, the joy on their faces was truly heartwarming. It was summer as it is supposed to be.
Although COVID-19 had pushed their regular schedule back more than a month, the virus that has ransacked our lives was the last thing on their minds. They were thrilled to be together experiencing what sport teams of all ages enjoy: camaraderie.
Better late than never.
Don’t get me wrong. Playing ball in today’s environment certainly has its challenges. There are waivers to sign, sanitary precautions to take and extra supplies to buy, but hats off to the City, the coaches, the parents and the players for recognizing the importance of companionship and the affect it has on the mental health of our children.
Making decisions of how and when to bring hundreds of people together into close quarters is difficult. Just ask any bride, conference planner, or the 37 members of the Columbus Days committee.
It was an agonizing decision to cancel what would have been the 45-year tradition for our community. Yet, determining the number of volunteers it would take to regularly clean and sanitize picnic and beer garden tables, bleachers, and port-a-potties and ensure social distancing for 50-plus events, food vendors, bands, and sponsored booths became overwhelming. And who would volunteer to warn thousands of people along the mile-long parade route from standing too close to each other? Or worse, even if groups and businesses found a way to build their floats without risk of contracting the virus, how many people would take a raincheck on the entire 3-day block party out of concern for getting near large crowds?
At the end of the day, it is what it is.
Instead of encouraging the community to congregate, the committee chose “There’s no place like home” as a theme to honor this year. We hope it will give families and businesses an easy way to do a little something special before the school year starts, like decorating their windows with "Wizard of Oz" imagery, chalking sidewalks with the yellow brick road, and creatively celebrating this life we enjoy in Columbus, even though we may feel like we are living in a strange land right now.
Speaking of living in Columbus, I begin this last example with a story about Miguel. Miguel is a man I met on July 3, when I was helping to set up for the Red, White, KaBoom! fireworks celebration at the high school.
I was unloading some orange traffic cones in a parking lot when Miguel pulled up in an SUV, similar to mine, and got out to ask me a question. He wanted to know which parking lots were going to be open for the show that evening and which ones would offer the best view for his wife.
What a romantic gesture! It reminded me of something my father would have done for my mother. Dad would surprise Mom in that way by thinking ahead to what would make her smile or add something extra to the experiences they had together. I sensed Miguel to be the kind of man who would get his wife a cup of coffee, take her on a Sunday drive, and give her the credit when someone complimented him on his family.
Miguel is employed at one of our local manufacturing companies. He had moved his family to Columbus for work reasons, and, once again, I could relate. My father, a South Dakota highway patrolman, was transferred every four years. Whether you are a child or adult, moving to a new community is both exciting and intimidating. It’s exciting because it’s a new start; but it is intimidating when you want to fit in, whether entering a new school or going into a grocery store.
In our conversation, I learned Miguel had lived in Columbus for about 15 years and raised his children here. His first child was born in California; the next two were born in Maryland; and all three went through the Columbus Public School system and graduated from Columbus High. He was proud of his kids, who are now all grown and work either in Columbus or nearby communities.
Like my husband and I, Miguel and his wife are now empty nesters, and I have no doubt we share those same parental experiences of sleepless nights, teenage disagreements, birthday parties, report cards, driving practice, and giving career advice. I bet he marvels at where those days went as much as I do.
We talked a little while more, and I said I hoped he would find a good location to watch the celebration.
As he was driving away, I realized I had not asked his last name. And, in hindsight, I wish I would have taken the time to ask him more questions about his job and his wife, what his children did, and how he was going to celebrate the Fourth of July. More than likely, I would have found out many other things we have in common, and it would have been an even better encounter.
But there will be more. Columbus is a diverse community with ample opportunities to meet and connect with people who may appear to have very different backgrounds and lives than me but who actually have similar values, goals, and experiences. I simply need to look for them and strike up a conversation. Because, at the end of the day, actions speak louder than words.
Jeanne Schieffer is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.