Baseball cleats, clichés and better conversations

In our conversation, I learned Miguel had lived in Columbus for about 15 years and raised his children here. His first child was born in California; the next two were born in Maryland; and all three went through the Columbus Public School system and graduated from Columbus High. He was proud of his kids, who are now all grown and work either in Columbus or nearby communities.

Like my husband and I, Miguel and his wife are now empty nesters, and I have no doubt we share those same parental experiences of sleepless nights, teenage disagreements, birthday parties, report cards, driving practice, and giving career advice. I bet he marvels at where those days went as much as I do.

We talked a little while more, and I said I hoped he would find a good location to watch the celebration.

As he was driving away, I realized I had not asked his last name. And, in hindsight, I wish I would have taken the time to ask him more questions about his job and his wife, what his children did, and how he was going to celebrate the Fourth of July. More than likely, I would have found out many other things we have in common, and it would have been an even better encounter.