A Nebraska nonprofit is trying to reduce suicide rates among youths with "Baskets for Hope."

The proceeds and donations from the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition's April 9 silent auction will go toward founding a "hope squad" in an area school. Donna Wolff, the founder of the coalition, said there is a serious need.

“If you look online at Hopesquad.com, you can see all the schools in Nebraska that have hope squads. In Northeast Nebraska there are none,” Wolff said.

Hope squads are a form of peer-support group comprised of teachers, counselors and selected students who aim to reduce suicides and suicidal tendencies among their peers. They are trained to recognize tendencies, ideas and words consistent with suicidal ideas; listen to peers who may have them and to report them to teachers, advisors, and eventually the parents of the student of concern. Members of the squad are nominated by their peers as individuals people feel comfortable talking to.

“It’s a really good chain to follow and to help someone and to know that you don’t have to struggle alone if you’re having thoughts,” Wolff said.

The group has provided suicide prevention and awareness training and support to area schools and survivor groups since its foundation in 2010. This would be the first hope squad in their roster, and they hope the first of many.

Robin Swearingen, president of the coalition, said the coalition’s goal is to facilitate and educate on prevention, and provide resources for survivors and their loved ones in the area as a whole, not just the schools.

“We just want to be able to be that voice out there that can help the schools, individuals, groups in the community. We want to be that voice out there and let them know what their resources are,” Swearingen said.

The hope squads are not the only tool the group has at their disposal, as they offer education and resources for prevention and awareness. It is a tool they hope they have in the near future, though.

“It’s a vision and a dream that I want to do. In the schools that have it, it’s found to reduce suicide numbers,” Swearingen said.

The fundraiser will consist of a silent auction of 40 themed baskets, with themes like "stay-cation," "quilts" and "art." There will also be a Facebook Live event for those unable to attend in person.

The baskets were donated by local businesses, individuals, and groups, who Swearingen and Wolff both said have been very supportive and helpful in this process. The raised funds will be going to the schools in some capacity, even if it’s not the hope squad they hope for.

“Our goal is to provide the needed resources for our local schools,” Swearingen said. “My hope and vision is that someday we can have a hope squad in our local schools.”

The event will take place April 9 at the Oak Room, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time via Eventbrite for $30 and tickets at the door the day of will be available for $35.

“It’s going to be a great evening where people can socialize and raise money for a great cause,” Swearingen said.

